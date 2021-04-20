Henderson County reports 11 new COVID cases. 2 for Webster, 1 for Union

Henderson, Kentucky — The Green River District Health Department reported that Henderson County recorded 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Overall, GRDHD reported 26 new cases in District 7 on Tuesday, 9 of which were reported in Daviess County. There were three new cases in Hancock County, two in Webster County and one in Union County.

According to the data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, As of April 19, 9,669 (21%) residents of Henderson County have been fully vaccinated in Kentucky, and 1,665,196 unique individuals have been vaccinated. ..

The CDC considers those who are fully vaccinated two weeks after the first vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or the second vaccination (Pfizer or Moderna).

The incidence, which measures the average daily number of cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days, dropped to 21.8 as of Monday afternoon as the county remained “orange” or accelerated. Webster County also remained at the “orange” level with an incidence of 11.0, and Union County remained at the “yellow” or community diffusion level with an incidence of 8.9.

The total number of cases in the Green River area is currently 21,283, of which 892 or 4% require hospitalization. Of the current number of active cases, 8 are hospitalized. Approximately 90% (19,076) of all COVID patients in the district recovered and there were 385 COVID-related deaths.

Henderson County has reported 4,500 cases since March last year, of which 3,915 (87%) have recovered.

Henderson County Schools reports four active cases through the dashboard. The website of the district.. Three of these cases relate to students receiving traditional instruction. Another case involves staff.

Union County has reported 1,270 cases since March last year, of which 1,162 (91%) have recovered.

Union County School reports two active cases. The website of the district.

Webster County has reported 1,192 cases since March, of which 1,043 (88%) have recovered.

Webster County Schools reports three active cases, including two students and one staff member. The website of the district.

Kentucky reported 437,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,347 deaths across the state.

COVID-19 vaccination

Local sites are expanding vaccination to Phases 1, 2 and 3. Everyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, and everyone over the age of 18 is eligible for the Modana vaccine.

Kentucky residents can visit Vaccine.ky.gov To determine where they are, find the location of the vaccine and sign up for renewal notifications.

Deacones Hospitals in Henderson and Union County are regional vaccine sites, with information on booking schedules and more at: Deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Qualified and interested individuals can also book a new COVID-19 vaccination online at Owensboro Health. owensborohealth.org/vaccine Alternatively, call central scheduling at 270-685-7100.

Retail pharmacies and health centers also offer the COVID-19 vaccine.Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at Vaccine finder.org..

Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard Vaccine.ky.gov Provides additional information and the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline 800-722-5725 can answer common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

COVID-19 test and influenza vaccination

The health department offers a free COVID-19 test, encouraging anyone in the crowd, in close contact with the public, or who has recently traveled to be tested. To schedule your booking, please visit the GRD HD website. healthdepartment.org, Follow the COVID-19 test prompts. Influenza vaccinations, including high-dose vaccines for people aged 65 and over, can be scheduled on the website or booked by calling the county’s health department.

Davis County Health Center: April 21st and 28th, 11am to noon

Hancock County Health Center: April 21st and 28th, 10 am-11am

Henderson County Health Center: April 21st and 28th, 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm

McLean County Health Center: April 21st and 28th, 2 pm-3pm

Ohio County Health Center: April 27, 9 am-10:30am

Union County Health Center: April 21st and 28th, 10 am-11am

Webster County Health Center: April 21st and 28th, 9 am-10am

Demographics

Cases reported by the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally. These cases will be reported to the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases reported in the Green River district by county, followed by the number of cases recovered, current COVID-19 hospitalizations, previous hospitalizations, and county deaths It is as follows.

Davie’s: 10,172 9,202 1 360176

Hancock: 831 742 0 22 16

Henderson: 4,500 3,915 3 211 75

McLean: 852778 0 50 28

Ohio: 2,466 2,234 1 124 55

Union: 1,270 1,162 1 67 15

Webster: 1,192 1,043 2 58 20

Total: 21,283 19,076 8 892 385

Additional demographic information is as follows:

Average age: 43 years

Age range: 1 month to 102 years

Male: 46.7%

Female: 53.3%

GRDHDCOVID-19 Cases by age group

<1:88

1-11: 781

12-19: 1,972

20-29: 3,524

30-39: 3,374

40-49: 3,329

50-59: 3,058

60-69: 2,536

70-79: 1,550

80 years and over: 1,071

Total: 21,283

