Does Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine Improve Access to Vaccine?

Along Sarah Heath

April 20, 2021 -More than 50% of Americans favor the obligation of the COVID-19 vaccine in educational settings, and effective policies to support access to the COVID-19 vaccine and ultimately herd immunity I am confident that it may be a means. researcher Said.

Studies published in the journal vaccineShowed that most people favorably view general vaccine obligations in day care environments, schools from kindergarten to high school, and colleges. Researchers at Penn State University found that approval of the obligations specific to the COVID-19 vaccine was lower than other vaccines, but still important.

These discoveries come as the healthcare industry works on how to achieve herd immunity from the new coronavirus. Herd immunity usually occurs when 70-90% of the population is vaccinated against a particular pathogen or otherwise immunized. Currently, scientists do not know how many people need to be vaccinated with COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity.

According to Simon Hader, an assistant professor of public policy at Penn State University and a researcher in the study, creating vaccine obligations in the classroom is effective in achieving herd immunity and reducing the spread of the disease. It is a method. Mandating vaccination simply leads to more vaccination, Hader wrote in a study, which can ultimately calm the spread of the community.

“Even if children are less likely to get seriously ill, vaccination of students has been shown to have benefits, such as lower deaths in the community, especially among the elderly,” Haeder said. It is explained as follows. Press release.. “Mandates can serve as an important policy tool to reign over COVID-19 and help reach herd immunity.

In a survey of more than 2,400 adults in the United States, Haeder found that vaccine obligations were generally accepted in day care, kindergarten to high school, and college colleges. Respondents accepted vaccination obligations for both students and teachers in each of these settings.

A total of 68% of respondents approved the obligations of general vaccine students from kindergarten to high school. This was reduced to just over 50% if the obligations were specific to COVID-19. Just under 60% of respondents agreed to require the COVID-19 vaccine for school teachers from kindergarten to high school.

Support was generally higher in college settings, but not so much. 65% agreed with the general vaccine obligations of college students and 55% upheld the obligations of students with the COVID-19 vaccine. Fifty-eight percent of respondents approved the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine for university teachers.

In the day care setting, 70% of respondents said they certainly or perhaps upheld the general vaccine obligations for their children. Over 50% agree with the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children and 60% support the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for teachers.

Acceptance of vaccine obligations was not universal in all populations, the study found. Partisan Ship, Gender, race, rural and urban settlements, and views on how schools should provide public health or health care all influenced the findings. For example, Republican voters were less likely to uphold the vaccine obligations and were more prominent about the obligations specific to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Partisanship has permeated everything related to COVID-19 and has spread a lot of false information, including from leading individuals,” Haeder pointed out. “In addition, there is growing general distrust of science and its elite, which, when combined with illness and vaccine novelty, can contribute to the lack of support for vaccine obligations in certain groups.”

Political-educated people and those with children at home tended to approve school vaccination obligations, as did white and older respondents. Those who believe that schools should play a role in public health have also agreed to vaccine obligations, including COVID-19 vaccine obligations.

Women were more sensitive to general vaccine obligations, but women’s support for COVID-19 vaccine obligations in the school environment was shaken.

Nonetheless, the results of these findings could impact positive policies and public health, Hader said. Previous vaccination obligations provide further evidence.

“Massachusetts mandated smallpox vaccination in the early 1800s, and Alaska and California used mandates to control measles in the 1970s. Recently, to live in dormitories on some university campuses. There are often specific vaccine obligations, “says Hader.

However, Mr. Hader said these policies often face fierce opposition from those who dislike vaccines. This can spell out a strong need. Public health education..

“Efforts to provide Americans with more information about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine should be undertaken to help reduce the fear of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Haeder said. “Also, efforts to reduce potential immunization barriers, such as providing vaccines free of charge, simplifying booking schedules, avoiding long travel times, and providing convenient business hours. You can to be.”

Mandatory COVID-19 vaccines may be important for enforcing access to the vaccine, other data show. January 2021, Kaiser Family Foundation Research One in five people have shown that vaccination will be postponed unless it is a requirement to return to work or school.

This number may have fallen as general vaccine repellent rates have declined since this winter. Nevertheless, as more universities announce the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, it will be essential for other institutions to consider their role. In addition, healthcare organizations may consider how these institutions affect vaccine acceptance and access rates.



