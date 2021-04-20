Navajo Nation public health officials warn about huntervirus





Public health officials at Farmington-Navajo Nation have warned the public about hantavirus pulmonary syndrome after cases have been confirmed on tribal lands. Hantavirus is a severe and sometimes fatal respiratory illness, usually caused by exposure to infected rodents or their excrement. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. The Navajo Ministry of Health and the Navajo Epidemiology Center reported that the person was a resident of McKinley County in Navajo Nation and had the disease this month. Due to this incident, the two entities began issuing health advisory notices on April 19. “At this time, it is unknown where the individual orthohantavirus was infected. Deer Mouse is the most commonly infected rodent,” the recommendation said. From 2018:The doctor thought this mom had the flu. Instead, the illness she caught in rat droppings killed her. Hantavirus can infect humans who come into contact with or inhale feces, urine, and saliva from infected rodents. Illness does not spread from person to person. However, the recommendations say that the symptoms of hantavirus are similar to influenza and COVID-19, and only physical examination and laboratory tests can determine the difference. Authorities warn people to use caution and precautions when entering and cleaning sheds, garages, campers, cabins, barns, or other structures. Preventive measures include opening all doors and windows for 30 minutes before cleaning. They also advise not to vacuum, clean, or stir the dust through other activities. If you find rodent droppings or nests, spray them with a household disinfectant and soak for at least 15 minutes. Rodent dung and nests should be sprayed with pesticides to kill fleas before disinfecting or disposing of carcasses. Reno:A man in Washoe County in his 20s dies of huntervirus Wear rubber gloves and clean the dung with disposable materials such as paper towels, rags, and mop heads. Put all materials, dung and nests in a double plastic bag, seal and throw in the trash. Authorities also recommend closing or sealing holes and crevices to protect the home from rodents. Do not allow rodents to easily feed. Another option is to get rid of junk outdoors and move items such as wood piles, wood, and hay bales from your home. Cases of hantavirus can occur year-round in Navajo Nation. According to public health officials, the most cases occurred in spring and summer. “During spring and summer, Navajo citizens are advised to continue to take precautions to avoid exposure to many illnesses and illnesses. Individuals are usually homes, huts and hunterviruses in poorly ventilated areas. There are mouse droppings exposed to the disease. To avoid the outbreak, consider the following: Cleaning around the house and other precautions to stop the epidemic. “ Noel Lynn Smith covers Navajo Nation in the Daily Times. She can contact 505-564-4636 or email at the following address: [email protected].. Supporting local journalism The Daily Times Digital Subscription..

