Contact tracing links cases of Kinngait COVID-19 to outbreaks of Iqaluit

Public health was able to correlate two positive COVID-19 cases in Kingite with an outbreak in Iqaluit after further contact tracing.

Dr. Michael Patterson, Chief Public Health Officer, confirmed the link to Iqaluit at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Two cases of the virus were reported on Monday night — there was no apparent relationship at that time.

The two individuals left Iqaluit before the first case in the capital was diagnosed, but are now associated with the virus in Iqaluit’s family. According to Patterson, public health is not yet known whether both people caught the virus in Iqaluit or one caught it and infected the other.

They were not found in contact tracing. Instead, they went to the Kingite Health Center saying they were in Iqaluit — at least one of the two had symptoms before being tested.

Kinngait has identified seven contacts. Since Kinngait does not have a testing machine, swabs are sent to Iqaluit or Rankin Inlet for testing.

As a result, Kingate was blocked. Indoor meetings are limited to one household or up to five people in an emergency. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 5 people.

All schools and non-essential businesses have been closed. Permission from the Chief Public Health Officer’s office is required to enter and exit the community, including by land.

As of Monday, 366 adults with Kinngait had their first dose of the Moderna vaccine and 267 had been vaccinated twice. Vaccines are available in the community for those who still want to be vaccinated.

Did you miss the press conference? Look at it here:

Qikiqtaal ​​uk restrictions become stricter

Iqaluit also confirmed three new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the capital to 31 and the total number in the Nunavut Territory to 33.

Restrictions have also been tightened across the Qikiqtaal ​​uk. Other than Iqaluit and Kingate, the community may hold indoor rallies for one household and five people.

Patterson recommends that if people choose to get together, they will bubble with one other household in these communities. Indoor meetings outside the household are limited to 25 people or 50% of the building’s capacity. Outdoor gatherings are also limited to 25 people.

The school will enter stage 3. This means that all grades will only attend school part-time on staggered schedules. All group activities will be cancelled.

At Rankin Inlet, collection restrictions remain the same, but masks are now mandatory.

Nunavut Prime Minister Joe Savikataak will provide the latest information at a government press conference on COVID-19. (Jackie McKay / CBC News)

Public health can adequately address another community with COVID-19. Patterson then predicts that resources will grow.

According to Patterson, Kingite already had an additional public health nurse and another nurse was due to leave, so a quick response team has not yet been dispatched to Kingite, but will extend his stay in the community. ..

Prime Minister Joe Savikataak said the government had requested the closure of airports in some communities in response to the increase in the number of cases.

According to Savikataak, the government will not close the airport because there are some important services that pass through the airport and closing the airport is more harmful than profit. But he strongly discouraged non-essential trips.

Savikataaq called on the community to make additional shifts for water supply, if possible, so that people can wash their hands more often.

Savikataaq says that villages should be able to provide more deliveries financially, as village compensation works, with more water delivered and more villages paid.

Several cases of COVID-19 captured in Icarito bar

Patterson said he expects more cases in Iqaluit as public health confirms that some patrons of the Storehouse Bar and Grill have been infected with COVID-19 from their visits. ..

“Why are there growing concerns about infection in Iqaluit … the number of contacts continues to grow. I know there are many people infected with COVID-19 in at least one bar in town, so others The same is true for people in Japan. ”

Public health has not yet discovered how COVID-19 entered Iqaluit. Patterson says it’s important to identify the source, so the government can plan to prevent future outbreaks.