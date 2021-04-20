Illinois Coronavirus: Positive rates decline as state reports vaccinations above 82K

Illinois’ COVID-19 infection rate hit a low on Tuesday in two weeks, adding to optimism that the state is holding back the latest virus.

The Illinois Public Health Service reported 2,587 new coronavirus cases diagnosed with 62,406 tests, reducing the state-wide 7-day average positive rate to 3.8%. This was below 4% for the first time since April 6th.

The positive rate reached a record low of 2.1% in mid-March, but surged to 4.4% within a month. JB Pritzker’s resumption plan abandoned He urged authorities to warn the potential third wave of COVID-19, which is sweeping Illinois, just as historic vaccination efforts have gained momentum.

This number has been heading in the right direction for eight consecutive days, including Chicago. In Chicago, the positive rate in the region has dropped to 5.5% after more than a month of problems.

“I’m looking up a bit,” said Dr. Alison Alwadi, a city public health commissioner, in an online question and answer session. “In the last 3-4 days, we’ve seen stabilization or a slight decline … that’s exactly what we want to see.”

Over the past week, an average of 657 urban dwellers have tested positive daily. That rate is down 6% compared to the previous week, but there are “still some concerns” at that level, “Arwady said.

“We want to reduce this number to less than 400, ideally less than 200, but it’s much more important to see signs of improvement,” she said. ..

State-wide hospitals, even if they are flat, still feel the impact of the rise in Illinois. COVID-19 patients occupied 2,288 beds throughout the state on Monday night, the highest number of hospitalizations since the first week of February.

According to experts, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has not yet surged compared to last month, but the increase in hospitalizations and deaths is usually several weeks behind the surge in cases. The state reported on Tuesday nine coronavirus deaths, including a woman in Cook County in her 40s.

COVID-19 has killed at least 21,694 Illinois since March 2020, with more than 1.3 million inhabitants testing positive.

Meanwhile, more than 3.4 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated — almost 27% of the population.

The state reported 81,963 shots on Monday, but officials said the doses given through Walgreens were likely to be underestimated “due to technical problems.” To date, more than half of all residents have been vaccinated at least once.

Illinois over the age of 16 are eligible for shots. For help finding vaccine reservations, please visit: coronavirus.illinois.gov Alternatively, call (833) 621-1284.Thousands of reservations are possible Throughout the week A site operated by the federal government of Gary, Indiana.

On Tuesday, city officials updated Chicago’s emergency travel order. This currently requires unvaccinated travelers from 26 states considered COVID-19 hotspots to be quarantined on arrival or to appear in recent negative tests.

One of the states immediately next to Illinois remains within the “orange level” state. Michigan is working on the worst resurgence in the United States. Another, Indiana meets city standards, but “cutoffs and cases are heading in the right direction,” officials said.

The remaining orange states are New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Florida, Delaware, Connecticut, Colorado, Vermont, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Massachusetts, Alaska, Virginia, New Hampshire, Minnesota, West Virginia, Maryland, Maine and North Dakota. .. Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The order is intended as an educational tool and has not yet been fined by the city since it came into effect last summer, but applies to travelers who are at least two weeks away from the final vaccination. not. Authorities still advise on unnecessary trips.

