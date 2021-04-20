GP was told to cancel the planned AstraZeneca covid vaccine for pregnant women





NHS England states that the GP needs to cancel all planned AstraZeneca vaccinations for pregnant women. Pregnant patients should be given Pfizer or Moderna jabs instead. The doctor was told in a letter sent to all clinics. 🔵 Please read us Coronavirus live blog About the latest update 1 GP is told not to vaccinate pregnant women with AstraZeneca vaccine Credit: Getty Advice was given after the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) stated on Friday: Pregnant women should be provided with a Moderna or Pfizer jab.. JCVI said there was “no evidence” suggesting other vaccines [like AstraZeneca] It’s not safe for pregnant women, but “more research is needed,” he said. The NHS England told the GP yesterday that pregnant women would need to be redirected to the PCN site if there was no alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine. In the letter, he added that “all vaccination sites need to undergo screening procedures” to better identify the patient’s pregnancy. Also, if the mother who will be the mother has received the first vaccination, including the AstraZeneca vaccine, the second vaccination must be “continued as planned”. It says, “If a woman learns that she is pregnant after starting a course of vaccines, she can complete vaccination during pregnancy using the same vaccine product (unless otherwise instructed).” It is consistent with the Green Book that states. Are Pregnant Women At Risk for Covid? Current evidence from the United Kingdom suggests that pregnant women are not at increased risk of catching the coronavirus compared to other healthy adults. The majority of pregnant women experience only mild or moderate symptoms. However, overall, pregnant women may be at increased risk of serious illness compared to non-pregnant women, especially in late pregnancy. Studies show a high rate of hospitalization in the intensive care unit For Covid pregnant women compared to non-pregnant women. Pregnant women are on the list of moderate risks (clinically vulnerable) as a precautionary measure. The NHS said: “If the risk of coronavirus is moderate, it is very important to follow social distance advice to reduce the chances of catching or spreading the virus.” Information about all pregnant women in Covid is tracked in a registry called the UK Obstetric Surveillance System. It has been shown that women who became seriously ill were in late pregnancy. Risk factors include being over 35 years old, having a high BMI or poor health, and being from a black, Asian, or ethnic minority. Studies show that Covid causes problems in babies and is unlikely to cause miscarriage or postnatal problems. However, according to global reports, babies give birth prematurely to severely ill Covid women. Source: Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology According to the letter, the GP still needs to discuss the risks and benefits of vaccination with each pregnant woman participating in the jab, and if necessary, for further guidance, an obstetrician, midwife, or GP team. You need to redirect to. Pulse report.. He also advised the PCN site to jab mothers who are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine through an oversupply from the second dose clinic. After JCVI guidance advises that it is “preferable” to provide a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if available to pregnant women in the United Kingdom. In a statement on Friday, “No specific safety concerns have been identified regarding pregnancy with any brand of coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine. “According to actual data from the United States, about 90,000 pregnant women are primarily vaccinated with mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and there are no safety concerns.” “There is no evidence” to suggest that other vaccines are not safe for pregnant women, JCVI said, but “further research is needed.” Many women previously chose to avoid the Covid vaccine due to lack of evidence of their effects on pregnancy. However, experts have confirmed that jabs can be safely provided to all expected mothers, in line with recommendations already implemented by the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI). Drug deal Boris reveals that Covid pills can treat British at home to defeat the third wave of fall Rare case The link between J & J Covid jabs and rare blood clots “may”, EU regulators say Mutant spread Number of cases of British Indian Covid variants “up to 20 times reported” Big hope Covid Jab can “cure” for a long time-Covid sees one-third of patients disappear Never too young WHO warns that it is “warning” the number of young Covids it catches as new variants spread. Professor Wei Shen Lim, Chair of JCVI’s Covid-19, said: When provided. “There were no specific safety concerns regarding pregnancy from any brand of Covid-19 vaccine. “There are more actual safety data from the United States regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in pregnant women, so it is advisable to provide these to pregnant women.” The European Medicines Agency has confirmed a link between Johnson & Johnson’s corona vaccine and rare blood clots, but states that the benefits outweigh the risks.

