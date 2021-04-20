Za’atar-Spiced Chickpea Pita Pizza-Washington Post





In these pizzas, chickpeas are mixed with olive oil and lemon juice, seasoned with plenty of za’atar, and layered on pita bread with spicy feta cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes, and finely chopped mozzarella cheese. Bake until the bread is crispy, the cheese melts and the herbs are unleashed, then sprinkle with fresh parsley. The result is a simple, healthy, yet stimulating meal. Activity time: 20 min; total time: 35 minutes Storage note: The remaining chickpea mixture can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Where to buy: Za’atar can be found in Middle Eastern grocery stores, assorted supermarkets, or online. Serving: 2 Four 8 12 Four Tested size: 4 servings; 1 pita pizza per serving material Two (15 ounce cans) unsalted chickpeas, drained and rinsed (or 3 cups of cooked chickpeas)

2 tablespoons and 2 teaspoons of olive oil, split

2 teaspoons of fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp Za’atar (see note)

Kosher salt (optional)

4 (6 inch) whole grain pita

1/2 cup (2 ounces) of crushed feta cheese

1 cup (6 ounces) of quarter grape tomatoes

2/3 cups (2 1/2 ounces) of finely chopped mozzarella cheese

Fresh chopped flat leaf parsley for garnish directions Place the rack in the top third of the oven and preheat it to 450 degrees. Place the chickpeas in a medium bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and lemon juice and use a fork or potato masher to coarsely crush the chickpeas until about half of the chickpeas are broken and the mixture is together. Stir Za’atar. If necessary, season with salt (depending on the salt content of Za’atar you are using). Place the pita on a large rimmed top and polish each top with the remaining 2 teaspoons of olive oil. Serve about a quarter of the chickpea mixture on each pita, then sprinkle with feta cheese, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese in that order. Place in the oven and roast for 12-14 minutes or until the cheese melts and the bread is crispy. Decorate with parsley and serve. Note: Zaatal Blends have very different sodium contents and the amounts are not always clearly stated. Look for unsalted brands, or brands with low sodium content, where salt is one of the last ingredients in the ingredient list. Alternatively, instead of Za’atar in this recipe, you can add 1 1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano and thyme, and replace 1 teaspoon of toasted sesame and lemon zest. Recipe sauce From cookbook author and registered nutritionist Ellie Krieger. Tested by Olga Massov. Email your question to the food section. Email your question to the food section at [email protected]..

