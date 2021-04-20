Studies find no association between epidural and autism

April 20, 2021-Use Epidural During ~ Labor Did not provide a link to a later diagnosis Autism spectrum disorder In a study published on April 19 JAMA Pediatrics..

Initial analysis showed relevance, but adjustments to various demographic, medical, and birth factors eliminated the relevance. The authors note that their findings differ from those reported in a California study published in the same journal last year.

Researchers examined data from all babies born between 2005 and 2016 at a hospital in Manitoba, Canada, and diagnosed the use of epidural anesthesia at birth. autism 18 months before birth. Researchers excluded women with a Caesarean section because they could not distinguish between a planned and an unscheduled Caesarean section.

The study included 123,175 children born to mothers with an average age of 28 years. Of the mothers, 38.2% used epidural anesthesia during work. autism Diagnosis occurred between 2.1% of children exposed to the epidural and 1.7% of children who did not. After the researchers managed the various potential factors, the difference was subtle.

Scott M. Myers, a neurodevelopmental pediatrician and associate professor at the Geisinger Commonwealth Medical School in Scranton, Pennsylvania, said the discovery is important but surprising. Said not. Myers, who was not involved in the study, said the study was enhanced by including a wide range of variables.

“This confirms the suspicions of many experts who were skeptical of the previously reported association. The slight increase in ASD in the offspring of mothers with epidural analgesia is due to other factors. It’s likely, “Myers said in an interview. “Exposure to epidural analgesia during labor has a significant impact on ASD risk and is unlikely to explain the time course of ASD prevalence.”

Myers said epidural anesthesia can lead to longer deliveries. If long delivery is a significant risk factor for autism, there is expected evidence that long delivery has led to an increased risk of autism. “But this is being investigated and not,” he said.