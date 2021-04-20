Illinois is getting less vaccinated this week





Illinois expects this week to receive about 15% less COVID-19 vaccine than what state-wide providers received last week. Healthcare providers in the state are set to receive 466,870 doses, which is about 85,000 less than the state received from the federal government last week. Illinois Public Health Service officials did not explain the cuts, some of which were received by federal regulators who stopped using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine last week6. A woman developed a rare intracranial thrombus that may have been caused by the discovery. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee is planning a Friday hearing to determine the fate of future use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Many experts believe that it will return to distribution, with some additional warning or restriction on those who can receive it. Since the vaccine was launched in mid-December, 10,162,155 doses have been delivered to Illinois so far. Of the new vaccine doses arriving in Illinois this week, 225,960 will be used in the suburbs of Cook County, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will. According to IDPH numbers.. In the suburbs, there will be enough vaccine to give 145,360 first doses and 80,600 second doses this week. “If you want to keep us open and restore Chicago completely, vaccination of everyone is the way to do it,” said Dr. Alison Alwadi, Director of Public Health, Chicago. “Assuming no new variants appear, we will reach the point later this year.” New cases of COVID-19 continue to decline across the state, with an average 7-day average case positive rate of 3.8% in the state. Case positive indicates the percentage of new cases obtained from all the returned test results. Use the 7-day window to smooth out anomalies in daily reports for these numbers. According to IDPH figures, the state has an average of 3,056 new cases of the virus per day over the past week. This figure has declined for a full week when it peaked on April 13 with 3,390 new cases per day. On the other hand, hospitalizations continue to increase, which is not unexpected as it is an indicator of delayed levels of infection in pandemics, experts point out. It may take more than two weeks before the effects on hospitalization disappear. According to IDPH records, hospitals throughout the state are currently treating 2,288 COVID-19 patients, of whom 522 are in the intensive care unit. IDPH figures on Tuesday show that nine more residents have died and an additional 2,587 new cases have been diagnosed. This has increased the state’s death toll from COVID-19 to 21,694, and has infected 1,306,787 inhabitants since the outbreak of the pandemic. A total of 8,201,830 vaccines have been administered in Illinois, according to state officials. This includes an additional 81,963 on Monday. IDPH officials said the number of vaccines given at Walgreens stores on Monday was not included due to “technical issues.” Officials said these numbers will be updated on Wednesday. State officials also reported that 3,416,113 people are now fully vaccinated in Illinois.

