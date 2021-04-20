Texas A & M researchers have discovered a new variant of the coronavirus





Researchers at Texas A & M have discovered a new coronavirus variant called BV-1 in the surrounding Brazos Valley area, although there are still many unknowns, according to a university announcement posted Monday. According to the university, the mutant was detected in a saliva sample of a student who showed “mild cold-like” symptoms throughout a school trial program, but has been shown to reduce the neutralizing power of antibodies. Genetic similarity with other mutants has been observed. Treatment, researchers wanted to share the news worldwide.Variants are “related” to UKB 1.1.7 variantAccording to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is currently “the most common strain in the United States.” Ben Neumann, chief virologist at the University of Texas A & M Global Health Research Complex, said: release.. “This mutant combines genetic markers that are individually associated with rapid spread, serious disease, and high resistance to neutralizing antibodies.” Researchers at Texas A & M have discovered a new COVID variant called BV-1 in the surrounding Brazos Valley region. Alami Stock Photo The student sample was positive on March 5th, and the second sample on March 25th returned positive again. Researchers suggest that infections in young adults last longer. The third sample on April 9 was negative and the student’s symptoms disappeared. According to the university, students live off-campus but participate in on-campus organizations. According to Neumann, Texas A & M has “potentially related to genetic makeup” cases by sequencing samples from asymptomatic students and finding mutations before they progress to serious illness. We plan to closely monitor it. “Sequencing helps provide an early warning system for new variants,” Neuman said in the release. “Although we may not yet understand the full importance of BV-1, this variant has continuous rigorous surveillance and genomic testing, including young adults with asymptomatic or mild symptoms. It highlights the need for it. “ The researchers submitted their findings to the CDC.

