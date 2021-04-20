Slight COVID-19 rise monitored in Riverside County





Riverside County, California — State figures released Tuesday showed a slight increase in the number of new coronavirus cases occurring in Riverside County — but local health officials were not surprised.

“I think this is expected,” Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Salwatari told the supervisory board, in addition to recent spring breaks and holidays, expanding the reopening of businesses, schools and other sectors. But uptick. Coronavirus case rates were 4.5 per 100,000 inhabitants of Riverside County, according to state figures on Tuesday. This is a 7-day average. A week ago, the infection rate was 3.6 times per 100,000 people, but a week ago it was 3.5 times per 100,000 people.

The county’s positive rate also increased by up to 2.3%, compared to 2% a week ago. Mr. Saruwatari said the county health authorities are closely monitoring the increase.

The county remains an orange layer State COVID-19 Public Health Regulatory System.. Meanwhile, public health officer Dr. Jeffrey Leon told the board that there are many reservations available for COVID-19 vaccination, despite the suspension of a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination. It was. The latest J & J information from federal health authorities is scheduled for Friday.

On April 13, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that a small number of people stop using the J & J vaccine after a rare blood clot disorder was reported. (Relation: Almost 20,000 doses of J & J vaccine given by RivCo) According to the Riverside University Health System, there are 1,424,772 vaccinations (Pfizer, Modana, J & J) throughout the county. Kim Salwatari, director of public health at Riverside County, said Tuesday that 55% of counties aged 65 and over and 24.9% of people aged 16 and over were fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline, according to Riverside University Health System figures. Eighty-two COVID patients were hospitalized on Tuesday, a decrease of three from Monday. The updated figures include 14 patients in the intensive care unit, a decrease of 1 from Monday. Cases of coronavirus confirmed in the county were reported on Tuesday at 297,620, an increase of 301 cases from Monday. This figure spans more than a year of reporting. According to RUHS, 291,022 of the total have recovered from the virus. Click to find a coronavirus testing facility near you Here.. RUHS figures show a total of 4,547 COVID-19 deaths since March 2020. This is an increase of 19 people from Monday. Relation: Some COVID-19 vaccination clinics are relocating

