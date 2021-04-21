Periodontal disease “increases the chances of catching Covid”





Experts warn that periodontal disease can increase your chances of getting Covid-19. According to a new study, if you have periodontal disease, you are more likely to get the severe Covid-19 because the virus can pass through saliva and reach your lungs. 🔵 Please read us Coronavirus live blog About the latest update 2 Experts say the mouth is a breeding ground for Covid-19 Credits: Getty Images-Getty Experts say that the virus can travel directly from saliva into the bloodstream. This can be common in people who suffer from periodontal disease. Researchers at the University of Birmingham found that blood vessels, not the respiratory tract, were first infected with the Covid-19 virus. According to experts, the mouth is “a breeding ground where viruses can propagate.” They said that people with high plaque or periodontal disease are more likely to develop severe cases of Covid because the infection can reach the lungs faster. Findings published in the Journal of Oral Medicine and Dental Research suggest that “cheap and widely available mouthwash products are very effective in inactivating the SARS-CoV-2 virus.” .. Observation of lung scans of patients infected with Covid-19 has led to collaboration between medical and dental researchers with the goal of finding a gateway to blood flow. Co-author Iain Chapple, a professor of periodontology at the University of Birmingham, said the study could change the way viruses are managed, “seeking cheap or free treatments for the mouth. Ultimately, it saves lives. “ 2 The figure above shows how the virus travels from saliva to the gums and reaches the lungs. Credits: Journal of Oral Medicine and Dental Research He added: “Periodontal disease leaks the gums and allows microorganisms to enter the blood. “Simple measures such as careful brushing and interdental brushing to reduce plaque buildup, certain mouthwashes, and salt water rinses to reduce gum inflammation can reduce saliva levels and cause lung disease. Helps reduce the risk of serious Covid-19 “deterioration. Experts said a “breach” of verbal support would facilitate the spread of the virus. They explained that when migrating from the blood vessels in the gums, the virus could pass through the veins in the neck and chest. It then reaches the heart and is pumped into the pulmonary arteries and small blood vessels at the base and periphery of the lungs. What is periodontitis? Periodontitis is also known as a severe gum disease. It is a serious periodontal infection that damages the soft tissue of the gums. If you don’t get treatment for it-it can destroy the bones that support your teeth. Periodontitis can lead to tooth loss and can loosen teeth. This is a common condition, but good oral hygiene can prevent it. According to experts, you should brush your teeth and apply dental floss at least twice a day. In addition to this, you need to have regular dental examinations-this makes it easier for specialists to find if you are suffering from the condition. What are the signs? The main symptoms of people suffering from periodontitis are: bad breath

Swelling or swelling of the gums

Tender gums

Pinkish toothbrush after brushing

Painful chewing

Tooth loss

A new space that develops between your teeth

Retraction of the gums

Pus between teeth and gums At risk There are several ways to determine if you are at risk for periodontal disease. Maintaining good oral hygiene generally protects you from periodontal disease, but unfortunately, the older you are, the more sensitive you become. People with diabetes are also at risk of developing periodontal disease. This is due to the unstable blood sugar levels of these people. Some medications leave thirst and prevent gum bacteria from being washed away. More serious illnesses such as HIV and cancer can also adversely affect gum health. Smoking is also an important risk factor for gum health and, for smokers, can interfere with effective treatment of periodontal disease. Dr. Lloyd Jones, a Los Angeles-based dental researcher, explained that he also worked on this treatise, saying that many of the risk factors for severe Covid-19 and periodontal disease are the same. He added that these include: “increasing age, male gender, specific ethnic groups, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, blood type A, chronic kidney disease, and difficult to care for. people

People with their mouth, such as dementia, disability or learning disabilities. “Periodontal disease can be a convergent and major risk factor for severe Covid-19.” JAB FEARS GP was told to cancel the planned AstraZeneca covid vaccine for pregnant women Drug deal Boris reveals that Covid pills can treat British at home to defeat the third wave of fall Rare case The link between J & J Covid jabs and rare blood clots “may”, EU regulators say Mutant spread Number of cases of British Indian Covid variants “up to 20 times reported” Big hope Covid Jab can “cure” for a long time-Covid sees one-third of patients disappear Never too young WHO warns that it is “warning” the number of young Covids it catches as new variants spread. Professor Chapple added that daily oral hygiene and plaque management can not only improve oral health and well-being, but can also save lives in pandemic situations. Covid patients suffering from periodontal disease in February 9 times more likely to die from the virus Than those without oral health. Researchers also found that patients with periodontal disease were 4.5 times more likely to need a ventilator. Studies published in Journal of Clinical Periodontology Patients with oral conditions were found to be 3.5 times more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit. Moms share simple tips for relieving gum pain in toothed babies-and it’s completely free

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos