Health
Otters tested positive for coronavirus
Otters are the latest animals to join the list of creatures affected by SARS-CoV-2.
Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta Announcement On Sunday, the seven Asian small claw otters were tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The animals are not currently on display and are recovering behind the scenes.
Aquarium staff decided to test the SARS-CoV-2 otter after showing mild symptoms of sneezing, runny nose, lethargy, and coughing. Thankfully, there have been no more serious reports. Some otters are quite old, but they are all “expected to recover completely.”
According to an aquarium press release, otters may have been infected with the virus after being exposed to asymptomatic staff. Since then, everyone who has been in contact with otters is currently being tested, CDC says Viral transmission from the animal to humans is extremely rare.
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in non-human animals was 4 years of age. Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo.. In April 2020, Tora Nadia was tested for the virus after showing mild respiratory symptoms. Four more tigers and three lions immediately tested positive at the same zoo. All eight great cats have recovered and returned to their normal diet and sleep habits.
Large cats seem to be fairly common contractors for the virus. During December Three snow leopards were positive For SARS-CoV-2 at the Louisville Zoo in Kentucky. To puma With South Africa Cougar According to a case study reported in February 2021, the Texas wildlife exhibit was also positive.
Home cats and dogs In the worldTests for new viruses from Hong Kong to Brazil and Canada were also positive, but it is unknown how many of these pets died from the virus. However, death from COVID-19 can occur in animals. Thousands of minks Outbreaks on US fur farms, and All over Europe..
While vaccination efforts remain human-focused for the time being, some animals are vaccinated for protection. National Geographic report Four orangutans and five bonobos at the San Diego Zoo were vaccinated with laboratory vaccines for animals in February. The Ape Vaccine Initiative began after a herd of eight gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park became the first ape to test positive for COVID-19. We hope that the nine vaccinated apes have so far had no side effects and will soon know if they have developed the antibody.
Many scientists do not yet know about SARS-CoV-2 in animals, but it is clear that the virus poses a danger to both animals and humans.
