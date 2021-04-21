State Authorities Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts – April 20 – YubaNet

Sacramento-Today, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the latest statistics on COVID-19 and the latest information on the state’s pandemic response.

State-wide COVID-19 data today

So far, there are 3,620,301 confirmed cases in California. The numbers may not represent actual day-to-day changes due to delays in reporting test results.

There were 1,606 newly recorded confirmed cases on Monday.

The 7-day positive rate is 1.3%.

58,075,920 tests have been conducted in California. This represents an increase of 141,833 over the last 24 hours of reporting.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 59,804 COVID-19s have died.

As of April 20, the provider reported a total of 26,127,571 vaccinations across the state. The CDC reports that 32,778,990 doses have been given to entities in the state. The numbers do not represent actual day-to-day changes, as reports may be delayed. For more information on vaccination data COVID-19 Vaccine Data Dashboard..

Updated activity and business tier chart

The· Addendum to Blueprint Activity and Business Charts Updated to reduce the distance between a fully vaccinated section and other sections of the venue to at least 6 feet (previously 12 feet). The chart is also consistent with current guidance for allowing concessions for outdoor food and drink when physical distance is always maintained. Indoor concessions should be closed unless permitted by the orange and yellow tiers.

Increased transparency and updated school reopening map

School resumes map Safe school hub Updated with self-reported data from state-wide school districts, charter schools, and private schools. Schools are required to submit this data on the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. This is the first update with the following data: From 86 Included:

School level data. Resume status can be searched and viewed by school as well as by district.

Resume status can be searched and viewed by school as well as by district. Registration data. The map shows data on the number of students enrolled in various educational modes, including full-time face-to-face learning, hybrid learning, and distance learning, as well as the educational modes offered.

Note: Self-reported data may contain data gaps and errors. Maps are updated regularly to reflect new data, and states continue to improve data quality and visualization.

Vaccine eligibility renewal

As of April 15, individuals 16 years and older are eligible to make an appointment for vaccination. To sign up for notifications when you are eligible for the vaccine, please visit: myturn.ca.gov.. For more information on our vaccine efforts, please visit: Vaccination of all 58 people..

Variant tracking

Multiple variants of the virus that cause COVID-19 have been identified worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic. These genetic mutations are expected, some appearing and then disappearing, while others persist or become common. Most variants have no meaningful effect. Public health becomes concerned about mutations that affect COVID-19 infection, severity, testing, treatment, or vaccine efficacy. For more information Variants currently monitored by CDPH..

Blueprint for a safer economy

All counties Blueprint for a safer economy A color-coded layer that indicates which activities and businesses are open, based on local case rates and test positive rates. As always, the local public health sector may implement more restrictive policies than the state.

Blueprint overview (As of April 20)

0 counties in the purple (wide area) layer

17 counties in the red (real) layer

38 counties in the orange (medium) layer

Three counties in the yellow (minimum) layer

The blueprint hierarchy is updated every Tuesday. Find out the status of activities in a particular county..

Additional data and updates

Tracking COVID-19 in California

Status dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County map – Local data such as layer status and ICU capacity

Data and tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists and the general public

Blueprint for a safer economy – Data to establish tier status

COVID-19 Racial and Ethnic Data – Weekly updated race and ethnic data

Cases and deaths by age group – Weekly updated death data by age group

Health inequal dashboard – See how COVID-19 emphasizes existing inequality in health

COVID-19 Household Survey

CDPH today released a research study to help better understand the COVID-19 epidemic in California. CalScope works with Stanford University, Gauss Surgical, and the Department of Public Health in seven counties, including Alameda, El Dorado, Khan, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Diego, and Shasta, to conduct an anonymous survey of randomly selected households. And ask you to complete the test. Stick your finger and take a few drops of blood to check for COVID-19 antibody. This survey does not require any identifying information such as name or date of birth. The mailed invitation will be sent to more than 45,000 households. For more information on CalScope surveys, please visit the Survey website at: CalScope.org..

A school that is safe for everyone

Governor Gavin Newsom Safe school for all hubs As a one-stop shop for information on safe face-to-face instruction. The state has updated the school reopening map to include outbreak data for each school district.Select a specific school district with to view public school data School district reopening map.. The map contains outbreaks reported after January 1, 2021.

Travel self-restraint recommendation

California Travel self-restraint recommendation The CDPH and CDC recommend delaying travel until complete vaccination, as travel increases the likelihood of obtaining and spreading COVID-19. Unvaccinated people need to postpone their trip and stay home to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. Unvaccinated Californians should continue to avoid non-essential trips outside the state. Unvaccinated non-mandatory travelers from other states or countries are strongly discouraged from entering California. You must follow the CDC Travel Guidance related to testing and self-quarantine.

Health care workers

As of April 19, local health departments have reported 106,125 health care workers positive cases and 452 deaths across the state.

Time required test

The· Turnaround time dashboard test Report how long California patients are waiting for the results of the COVID-19 test. During the week of April 4th to April 10th, the average time patients waited for test results was less than a day. During this same period, 83% of patients received the test results in one day and 97% received the test results within two days.

Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C)

As of April 19, 484 cases Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) Reported state-wide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C requires hospitalization and can be life-threatening.

Your actions save lives

Protect yourself, your family, friends, and your community by following these precautions:

If you are experiencing Symptoms of COVID-19 (Fever, cough, shortness of breath, malaise, muscle and body pain), contact your healthcare provider.

Limit interactions to those who live in your household and follow state and local public health guidance.

Avoid non-essential trips and stay close to your home. Self-quarantine 10 days after arrival if leaving the state.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid close contact with sick people and try to stay home from work, school or others if you feel unwell.

Sign up for COVID-19 exposure notice from and add your smartphone to the fight CA Notify..

Answer phone calls or text messages if: Contact tracer Try to connect from the CACOVID team or your local health department.

