Almost half of Iowa counties refuse to get the new COVID-19 vaccine





Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine syringes will be found at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinic in Iowa City on December 14. (Andy Abeyta / The Gazette) Des Moines — Almost half of Iowa’s counties rejected a new dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week due to lack of demand, state officials said Tuesday in a public campaign aimed at raising awareness of vaccination. Said in. The state reported that 43 of Iowa’s 99 counties on April 15 refused to ship additional vaccines. Of the 43 counties, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 12 counties with high coronavirus infection rates: Clay, Clayton, Dickinson, Emmet, Fremont, Aida, Lyon, O’Brien, Palo Alto, Sack, Taylor. And Woodbury. Voter registration information shows that all 12 counties are Republican counties and are more resistant to vaccine acceptance. Associated Press-A poll by the National Poll Center in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they would probably or certainly would not be vaccinated compared to 12% of Democrats. It was. Similarly, one-third of Americans in rural areas said they were inclined to not receive injections, but less than a quarter of people living in cities and suburbs shared the hesitation of the vaccine. did. For example, in Clay County, northwestern Iowa, nearly 28% of the population is fully vaccinated, just below 28.7% of Iowa’s total. However, when the number of vaccinations stops, the gap between clay rates and state-wide figures could widen, with county positive rates already at 168.58 per 100,000, the highest in Iowa. In the seven days that ended on Monday, Iowa had the 32nd highest daily infection rate in the country, at 97.2 per 100,000. The State Department’s Public Health Service has advised county counterparts to reduce doses if they cannot guarantee their ability to use everything, spokeswoman Sarah Exstrand said. “These counties are doing exactly what we asked them to do,” she said. The county can still receive a weekly quota, but depending on changing needs, it can accept it or reject some. “We will work with counties to determine where additional education and public awareness campaigns are needed to understand the unique population needs of each county,” said Mr. Exstrand. The state, the University of Iowa, and the University of Iowa hosted a live virtual briefing on COVID-19 vaccination, with experts answering questions about vaccine production, safety, and efficacy. The last session in Spanish is Saturday. State health officials reported on Monday that 555 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Iowa, killing five more in the last 24 hours and reaching 5,886 deaths from the state pandemic. did. According to the public health sector, 43 counties that refused to be vaccinated on April 15 were Adams, Alamaki, Apanus, Audubon, Buena Vista, Butler, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Cerogold, Chickasaw, Clay, Clayton and Kuro. It was Ford, Death. Moines, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Fremont, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Humboldt, Ida, Jackson, Jefferson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Louisa, Lyon, O’Brien, Palo Alto, Sac, Sioux, Taylor, Union , Van Buren, Wapello, Webster, Winnebago, Woodbury.

