The U of M collaboration aims to maximize screening for kidney disease via microdevices

Winnipeg-A group of scientists and doctors at the University of Manitoba are developing a point-of-care screening test for chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The test is housed in a small credit card-sized chip that allows patients to screen themselves at home, eliminating the need to travel to complete the test.

Dr. Claudio Rigat, a nephrologist who is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Michigan and a researcher at the Center for Chronic Disease Innovation at Sevenoaks Hospital, is one of the collaborators in this project.

He has CTV News CKD very common (1 in 10 has it), many patients develop complications that are very expensive to treat, most commonly patients undergo dialysis. He said he had renal failure.

At the same time, he said, there are highly effective drugs on the market that can prevent renal failure if CKD is detected early.

“Unfortunately, there is this permanent screening gap,” he said. “The problem is that the patient is asymptomatic, so the presence of early CKD needs to be tested, and about 50% of patients who need it do not get it.”

Dr. Rigatto said there are many reasons why patients are not screened, but the biggest reason is access.

“For example, Manitoba treats many patients from small, rural, and sometimes very remote communities. It is very difficult to take patients to the lab to undergo this test. It can be difficult, “he explained. “We know that even in urban centers like Winnipeg, there are some types of healthcare deserts where access to these tests is very difficult, especially in vulnerable communities.”

He said the idea behind this chip was to take the lab to the patient instead and meet them where they are.

“That way, we can really fill that screening gap and provide the necessary tests for a much larger percentage of patients at risk for CKD,” said Dr. Legat.

“We have developed this low-cost, compact portable device that basically minimizes what is normally a benchtop device. But this chip provides fast results and at a low cost. It can be provided and provided at the Point of Care. “

Dr. Rigatto said a good comparison is the diabetes test strips and leaders people use to test their blood sugar levels.

Francis Lin, a professor of physics and astronomy at the U of M, is working on prototype design in his lab.

He said the chips they have can test urinary albumin (UAL) levels, an established biomarker for kidney disease.

Inside the UAL chip are the reagents needed to interact with someone’s urine drops.

“The reaction produces a powerful optical signal that can be read under a microscope or ultimately with a portable reader with the clinic nurse or the patient himself.”

The prototype they developed contains 16 tests. According to Lin, each test costs 16 cents.

“We worked closely with clinical researchers in a local hospital to successfully validate this UAL chip and obtain practical test results with high sensitivity and accuracy,” Lin said. I will.

According to Lin, the UAL chip technology was recently licensed to a company called MyHealthLogic.

“We have also established a partnership between the company and the university to further develop this UAL chip technology, and we hope that this test will be clinically available within three years.”

“This is an effective way to provide healthcare,” said Dr. Rigatto.

Rigatto initially said the UAL chip test could be accessed from clinics and pharmacies, but the team is looking for options to mail the chip directly to patients.