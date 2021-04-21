Humboldt County Health Officials Look forward to Summer Fun – Times-Standard

During the COVID-19 update to the Humboldt County Supervisory Board on Tuesday, public health officer Dr. Ian Hoffman urged members of the community to be vaccinated as soon as they were qualified. As of April 19, all US adults 16 years and older are eligible for the vaccine. More than 80% of the Humboldt County population over the age of 65 has been vaccinated at least once, but public health reports higher infection rates among adolescents.

“It changed depending on who got COVID-19,” Hoffman said. “It is worth noting that there are currently mainly cases of adolescents … Adolescents are still sensitive, vaccination efforts in the age group over 16 are still very early, adolescents under 16 years of age. Is months away from age group approval. “

“Humboldt County Public Health encourages everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated to get vaccinated now,” Hoffman added.

As of Tuesday, Humboldt County had 76,329 vaccinations, with 13.65% of the population partially vaccinated and 22.4% of the population fully vaccinated, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard. I will.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the second vaccination with Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna, and two weeks after a single vaccination such as Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, which is currently not available in Humboldt County.

Fully vaccinated individuals need to stay away from the mask in public, but such individuals can travel without evidence of a negative test and have pre-assigned seats. You can forget to keep a distance at an event.

“Imagine a refreshing Humboldt night at the club stadium at night when all attendees show evidence of vaccination,” Hoffman said. “You will be at full capacity within that vaccinated section and can cheer with your friends and neighbors without having to sit 6 feet away.”

Monday, California Public Health Service Extended allowance For indoor live events and performances. In the orange layer, the capacity is limited to 15% or 200 people, and if all participants are tested or show evidence of complete vaccination, the capacity will increase to 35%.

“This means watching your favorite bands, plays, comedies, high school dramas, junior high school bands, and youth sports where family, friends, and neighbors sit together,” Hoffman said. “It’s all possible with vaccines.”

Friday, Humboldt County Public Health Reported 10 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 in cases dating back to January 2021 For individuals who have already been vaccinated. The statement said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that about 5,800 out of about 77 million people in the United States were infected with the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.

The statement states that the Modana and Pfizer vaccines are at least 94% effective in preventing severe illness and death, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are shown to be over 66% effective. I did.

“This is perfectly anticipated, certainly what we saw in the trial, and millions of people around the world are vaccinated,” Hoffman said. “These cases are very few. Everything we know in Humboldt County was asymptomatic or very mild. It is exactly what we know from vaccine studies. I will, it does not prevent 100% of the illness, but those who can get it are much less likely to develop symptoms or to be hospitalized or ill, and especially There are serious consequences, such as entering the ICU, and the worst consequences, death. “

Since some of the 10 breakthrough cases were asymptomatic, District 4 supervisor Virginia Bass asked if regular examinations should be continued even if fully vaccinated. It was.

“It is not recommended that vaccinated people be tested unless they have symptoms, but there are certain settings that even vaccinated people are at high risk of testing,” Hoffman said. .. “These are places like medical settings, especially in skilled nursing and other long-term care facilities. Some workplaces need to provide tests as part of their reopening.”

District 5 supervisor Steve Madrona praised vaccination efforts in the county’s most remote communities.

“I think we’re going to start organizing more clinics in the countryside now. You used to go to Hoopa and Willow Creek a lot, but now you’re in Waitpeck, Orleans, Petrolia, Honeydew. I’m out. Thank you for your efforts to reach out to these rural communities, “said Madrona.

Hoffman said local community members enrolled in the Vaccine Clinic through MyTurn may have encountered a system glitch that does not recognize some Humboldt County zip codes.

“We are in a rural area, so we may need to increase the radius. It’s set to 25 miles, but if you live in Blocksburg or Alderpoint, there’s nothing within 25 miles. , We need to increase the radius to 50 or 100 miles to see all the clinics available, “Hoffman said.

Third District Supervisor Mike Wilson pointed out how useful the county’s COVID-19 information line was for many of his members, especially for those who do not have internet or computer access.

“When people ask me,’I want to get vaccinated, but I don’t know where and what to do,’ I tell them to call this number, and each of those people has a great survey. They reported to me at the time and place of vaccination, “Wilson said. “I just want to say that the numbers 441-5000 have been invaluable over the past year and over a year.”

For more information on regional response to COVID-19, please visit: humboldtgov.org/2899/Testing-and-Vaccine-Info..

Isabella Vanderheiden can be reached at 707-441-0504.