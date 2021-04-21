



Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have created a new mathematical model for interactions Enterobacteriaceae It aims to design a healthy diet plan that may add probiotics to improve patient health. Jens Nielsen, a professor of systems biology at the university, said that gut microbiota play an essential role in the health and development of disease, and new mathematical models may be useful in these areas. Said. The study included Swedish infants and obese adults in Finland. Medical Xpress The study found two groups: mathematical models switching from liquid foods to solid foods in infants with altered gut microbiota composition, and changes in gut microbiota in obese patients when moved to restricted locations. He reported showing how to accurately predict the variables of the diet. Study entitled “”CODY enables quantitative spatiotemporal prediction of in vivo gut microbiota variability evoked by dietary intervention, ”Was published in the journal PNAS. (Photo: PIXTA)

You can now design a healthy diet plan using a mathematical model of gut microbiota Factors to consider when designing a healthy diet plan Health news outlets when creating new math models report Researchers need to consider a variety of factors that can affect the growth and function of bacteria in the gut. They study how existing bacteria interact with each other, how they interact with human hosts, and how human environment and diet affect them. Did. In addition, they also analyzed how additional bacteria and dietary changes affect the entry of these bacteria into the gut, or how dietary changes affect gut composition. .. Researchers need to consider whether these bacteria are still alive, how they interact with existing gut microbiota, and how different diets affect gut microbiota. was. Nielsen said their mathematical model explains all these factors. Not only that, he explained how food moves through the gastrointestinal tract and how it affects bacteria along the way. This can be measured by checking metabolites using blood samples. Read again: Gut microbiota may help treat type 2 diabetes Diet and gut microbiota research opens the door to better treatment of illness Research on diet and gut microbiota or human microbiota opens new doors for better treatments for a variety of diseases. Big news network report. Nielsen explained that studies of bacterial composition can affect the course of illnesses such as obesity and cancer, as well as overall health. The new mathematical model works by carefully selecting probiotics, a bacterium that is thought to help the gut and contribute to improved health, and design a healthy diet plan to prevent illness. I can. The team is considering using a mathematical model to calculate the appropriate type and amount of bacteria needed to treat various diseases. It also helps to understand the role of bacteria in explaining why patients do not respond to similar treatments in the same way. For example, this model can be used to analyze the microbiome of cancer treatment using antibodies.Explain the role of the microbiome as to why some patients respond so well Immunotherapy Some are not.

