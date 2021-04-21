Rare compounds found in shrubs may help fight previously “non-drugable” cancer proteins

Chemists at Purdue University have found a way to synthesize compounds to fight previously “undrugable” cancer proteins. It benefits a myriad of cancer types.

Inspired by a rare compound found in shrubs native to North America, Mingji Dai, a professor of chemistry and a scientist at the Purdue University Cancer Research Center, used to study compounds and synthesize them in the laboratory. We have found a cost-effective and efficient method. The compound (Cruxon D) may help fight proteins found in many cancers, including breast, brain, colorectal, prostate, lung, and liver cancers. This protein, called BRAT1, was previously considered “dragable” due to its chemistry. In collaboration with Alexander Adibekian’s group at the Scripps Research Institute, they linked curcusone D to BRAT1 and validated curcusone D as the first BRAT1 inhibitor.

Cruxon is a compound derived from a shrub called Jatropha curcas, also known as parsing nuts. It is native to the Americas and has spread to other continents, including Africa and Asia. Not only has this plant been used for a long time as a medicinal ingredient, including the treatment of cancer, it has also been proposed as an inexpensive source of biodiesel.

Die was interested in the family of this compound, Cruxons A, B, C, and D.

“We were very interested in the new structures of these compounds,” Dai said. “We were intrigued by their biological functions. They exhibit very strong anti-cancer activity and may lead to new mechanisms for fighting cancer.”

Researchers have tested the compound on breast cancer cells and found that Cruxon D is very effective in shutting down cancer cells. The protein they target, BRAT1, regulates the DNA damage response and DNA repair of cancer cells. Cancer cells grow very fast and make a lot of DNA. If scientists can damage the DNA of cancer cells and make them irreparable, they can stop the growth of cancer cells.

“Our compounds can not only kill these cancer cells, but also stop their migration,” Die said. “Patients can live longer if they can prevent cancer from metastasizing.”

Preventing cancer from spreading throughout the body, or metastasizing, is the key to saving the lives of cancer patients. As cancer begins to move from its original organs to various body systems, new symptoms begin to appear, often life-threatening for the patient.

“There are other compounds that do that to kill cancer cells and stop them from migrating,” Die said. “But as long as it inhibits the BRAT1 protein, no other compound can do that.”

Die and his team believe that Cruxon D itself is as effective as it is, but could be even more powerful as part of a combination therapy. They tested it with a DNA damaging agent already approved by the Food and Drug Administration and found that this combination therapy was much more effective.

One difficulty in studying Kurxon as a potential cancer treatment is that while the shrubs from which they are derived are common and inexpensive, they require large amounts of shrubs to produce small amounts of compounds. Still, it is difficult to separate the compounds they were interested in from the rest of the chemicals in the roots of the shrub.

“In nature, plants don’t produce much of this compound,” Die said. “To get about a quarter teaspoon of this substance, you probably need as much as 100 pounds of dry roots of the plant, which is a 0.002% yield.”

If it is effective as a cancer treatment, the pharmacist needs more of it, so its small yield is related to production. In addition, the abundant supply of compounds makes it possible to study them more easily, faster and cheaper.

“That’s why new integration is so important,” Dai said. “This synthesis can be used to produce more compounds in a purer form for biological research and advance the field. From there, analogs of compounds can be created to show their efficacy. It can be improved and the potential for side effects can be reduced. “

The next step is to test the compound to make sure it is not toxic to humans. Researchers are optimistic because shrubs are used as a traditional medicine in many cultures. Already, researchers from other groups are reaching out to test compounds for the cancers they are studying, giving hope for new treatments to treat the disease.

“Many of our most successful anti-cancer drugs come from nature,” Die said. “Many of the hanging fruits, which are compounds that are easy to separate and synthesize, have already been screened and screened. We are looking for something that no one has ever thought of. Chemistry is possible. Then we are studying the molecules we are interested in and their biological functions. “

This study was funded through grants from the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation. Patent application US63 / 084,594 covers this finding.