Authorities warn that Snohomish County may fall back to Phase 2

Everett — A steady increase in new COVID-19 cases, primarily led by young people, and an increase in hospitalization could soon bring Snohomish County back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, local leaders said on Tuesday. I warned.

The latest number of cases shows 205 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks. Benchmarks that remain in Phase 3 are less than 200 per 100,000. On the other hand, hospitalization for viruses is also expected to exceed the Phase 3 limit. And for the first time, people under the age of 60 make up the majority of COVID-19 patients in county hospitals.

“For those who are wondering why the numbers are growing despite the successful deployment of the vaccine, I think a quick scan of social media feeds is a good qualitative indicator,” said County Health Officer Chris Spitter. Dr. Zu said at a media briefing on Tuesday. “Too many people get together at gatherings with friends and family who aren’t well vaccinated, don’t wear masks, and don’t keep distance. Often they start indoors.”

To make matters worse, health officials say that more contagious and perhaps more dangerous viral variants have become the predominant strains throughout the region and state.

Earlier this month, the State Department returned the three counties to Phase 2. The next rating is set for May 3rd.

Sliding back reduces the indoor capacity of restaurants, gyms, retail stores and other businesses, and also limits the audience for sporting events.

“Returning the phase is painful and costly to many,” Spitters said. “Going back to the two phases, it’s even worse, but if these numbers don’t improve, we’re heading within the next few weeks. That’s what happened before and we have to change course. Will happen again. “

During a Tuesday tour of the Drive-Through Vaccine Clinic at Arlington Municipal Airport, Governor Jay Insley to stop the spread of the virus by being vaccinated, wearing a mask, and doing more outdoors. I called on the citizens.

Throughout the state, more than 300,000 people over the age of 65 have not yet taken their first dose.

“We need people to make the decision to get vaccinated,” he said. “I encourage people to talk to your parents, your uncle, and your aunt. Get vaccinated. You can’t put these people in danger.”

So far, almost half of adults in Snohomish County have been vaccinated at least once, and about 30% have been fully vaccinated.

An additional 55,000 doses are expected to land in Snohomish County this week.

On Wednesday, the Snohomish County Vaccine Task Force will open a seventh mass vaccination clinic.

Located at Ashway Park and Ride in Lynnwood near I-5, this site offers transit riders drive-through shots and walk-up vaccinations.

All vaccines are by appointment.

At full capacity, seven county sites can administer more than 100,000 doses weekly.

However, one clinic at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena has been running for over a week while public health professionals are studying the rare blood clot problems associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered there. not.

“This is very rare and seems to be less than a millionth,” Inslee said. “It’s more likely to be struck by lightning than it will cause problems with this vaccine. Perhaps it will be back in business soon.”

When Johnson & Johnson was licensed, it wouldn’t take long to get the Everett Arena site up and running, said Jason Biaman, director of county emergency operations.

