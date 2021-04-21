Health
Authorities warn that Snohomish County may fall back to Phase 2
Everett — A steady increase in new COVID-19 cases, primarily led by young people, and an increase in hospitalization could soon bring Snohomish County back to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, local leaders said on Tuesday. I warned.
The latest number of cases shows 205 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks. Benchmarks that remain in Phase 3 are less than 200 per 100,000. On the other hand, hospitalization for viruses is also expected to exceed the Phase 3 limit. And for the first time, people under the age of 60 make up the majority of COVID-19 patients in county hospitals.
“For those who are wondering why the numbers are growing despite the successful deployment of the vaccine, I think a quick scan of social media feeds is a good qualitative indicator,” said County Health Officer Chris Spitter. Dr. Zu said at a media briefing on Tuesday. “Too many people get together at gatherings with friends and family who aren’t well vaccinated, don’t wear masks, and don’t keep distance. Often they start indoors.”
To make matters worse, health officials say that more contagious and perhaps more dangerous viral variants have become the predominant strains throughout the region and state.
Earlier this month, the State Department returned the three counties to Phase 2. The next rating is set for May 3rd.
Sliding back reduces the indoor capacity of restaurants, gyms, retail stores and other businesses, and also limits the audience for sporting events.
“Returning the phase is painful and costly to many,” Spitters said. “Going back to the two phases, it’s even worse, but if these numbers don’t improve, we’re heading within the next few weeks. That’s what happened before and we have to change course. Will happen again. “
During a Tuesday tour of the Drive-Through Vaccine Clinic at Arlington Municipal Airport, Governor Jay Insley to stop the spread of the virus by being vaccinated, wearing a mask, and doing more outdoors. I called on the citizens.
Throughout the state, more than 300,000 people over the age of 65 have not yet taken their first dose.
“We need people to make the decision to get vaccinated,” he said. “I encourage people to talk to your parents, your uncle, and your aunt. Get vaccinated. You can’t put these people in danger.”
So far, almost half of adults in Snohomish County have been vaccinated at least once, and about 30% have been fully vaccinated.
An additional 55,000 doses are expected to land in Snohomish County this week.
On Wednesday, the Snohomish County Vaccine Task Force will open a seventh mass vaccination clinic.
Located at Ashway Park and Ride in Lynnwood near I-5, this site offers transit riders drive-through shots and walk-up vaccinations.
All vaccines are by appointment.
At full capacity, seven county sites can administer more than 100,000 doses weekly.
However, one clinic at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena has been running for over a week while public health professionals are studying the rare blood clot problems associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine offered there. not.
“This is very rare and seems to be less than a millionth,” Inslee said. “It’s more likely to be struck by lightning than it will cause problems with this vaccine. Perhaps it will be back in business soon.”
When Johnson & Johnson was licensed, it wouldn’t take long to get the Everett Arena site up and running, said Jason Biaman, director of county emergency operations.
Joey Thompson: 425-339-3449; [email protected].. twitter: @byjoeythompson..
gallery
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]