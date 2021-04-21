Pfizer Vaccine: A Brisbane man in the hospital because of a blood clot





Health officials have become more vigilant after a Queensland man was taken to the hospital with a blood clot just days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

A Brisbane man was taken to the hospital with a blood clot just days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. A 40-year-old man, a front-line worker in charge of patrols at a quarantine hotel in Queensland, received a shot of Pfizer on Sunday. 9 news report. Health officials have not yet determined whether the vaccine is associated with blood clots. Three cases of low-platelet thrombosis were reported in Australia before today’s onset, and a 48-year-old woman died in a hospital in New South Wales last week after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Australian Drug Regulator, Therapeutic Goods Agency (TGA), has determined that the death of a 48-year-old diabetic woman who developed a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine is likely to be associated with jabs. “In the absence of alternative causes of clinical syndrome, VSIG believed that a causal link to vaccination should be assumed at this time,” said a TGA statement. The TGA said the case was “complexed by the patient’s underlying medical condition, including diabetes, some other medical conditions, and some atypical features.” Two other rare cases of trousseau sign of mutilation in Australia were also “likely” to be associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which included a 44-year-old Melbourne man who developed the syndrome in early April. The first two cases were hospitalized, but recovery was successful, according to a TGA statement. The AstraZeneca vaccine remains approved for use in Australia due to its very low risk of developing blood clots. However, due to blood clots, federal health advice changed earlier this month, with the majority of the population favoring the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over AstraZeneca. The government has accepted the advice that the small risk of blood clots associated with AstraZeneca means that people under the age of 50 should not have blood clots. Coupled with a shortage of vaccine doses, nationwide expansion has fallen significantly from its original October target. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has abandoned the timeline to complete the deployment. The federal government believes that the AstraZeneca vaccine contains less risk and greater benefit for the elderly, justifying the very small risks associated with people under the age of 50. Paul Kelly, Australia’s Chief Medical Officer, explained that the rare syndrome is likely to be an immune response and therefore likely to affect adolescents with a “strong” immune system. “This is both an increased risk of age-related COVID-19 complications, and thus an increased benefit of vaccination, and a potentially reduced (non-zero) risk of this rare event associated with age. Is based on, “said Professor Kelly. However, the Prime Minister said he hopes to take advantage of the large number of vaccination hubs being created to receive most vaccinations under the age of 50 in the last three months of this year. “If we want, there’s a lot to do, given that the 12-week sprint will be effective,” he said. “To do it safely and effectively … you need good planning to achieve it.”

