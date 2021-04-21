4 Tips for Surviving Seasonal Allergies in Arizona





Spring officially arrives in Arizona, with terrifying seasonal allergies, along with great weather and blooming Palo Verde trees. Pollen and dust can fill the air and cause sneezing, stuffy nose, itchy eyes, and throat irritation. This is your body’s immune system that responds to foreign bodies, which happens to many of us at this time of the year. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, allergic rhinitis (often called hay fever) is common and affects more than 26 million adults and children in the United States. If you are one of the unlucky people suffering from seasonal allergies, here are four: Steps you can take to help you survive the allergic season. Read again: With COVID-19, the future of telemedicine has become brighter than ever. Find out if it is allergic. First, in order to treat the symptoms properly, you need to decide what you are dealing with: is it an allergy, cold, flu or sinus infection? Symptoms can be very similar, but if you have a fever, you are probably a cold, flu, or sinus infection (which can actually be caused by an allergy). If you are experiencing body pain or chills, you probably have a cold or the flu, but if the pain is concentrated on your face, you may have a sinus infection. Another sign is the color of the mucus. If it’s yellow or green, you may have the flu or sinusitis, but if it’s obvious, you may be allergic. If you still don’t know, talk to your doctor for a professional diagnosis. Enzymes relieve natural congestion. Most people rely on non-sleepy antihistamines to help manage allergies. They work well to reduce histamine, a chemical that causes allergic symptoms, but they do not contain decongestants and may provide minimal relief. Serratiopeptidase, a proteolytic (protein digestive) enzyme, is a very powerful natural decongestant and has a strong anti-inflammatory effect on the sinuses. Serratiopeptidase has been shown in clinical trials to support normal mucus thickness and healthy mucus clearance, helping allergic patients to deal with stuffy nose and runny nose without reported side effects. Keep your home clean.. It’s spring cleaning season! Now is a good time to thoroughly clean every corner of the dust that has been collected over the past year. Once the house is completely disinfected, maintain it with regular cleaning, vacuuming and dusting to make sure the house is clean and free of allergens. Also replace the air filter regularly. The higher the MERV rating of the air filter, the more ultrafine particles can be removed and the air kept clean. Avoid exposure to allergens.. When the weather is nice, you may want to open the windows to blow in a breeze, but during peak allergies it may be better to keep the windows closed and use the air conditioner instead. Fresh air is great, but not when it allows new allergens in your home! To take advantage of both, check the energy recovery ventilator or ERV for allergies. These systems work well with home HVAC systems to mechanically draw in fresh air from the outside, filter out contaminants, and push old air out. In the car, use the air circulation button if the air quality is poor. Seasonal allergies can be painful for the affected person, but following the recommendations above will help you manage your symptoms and enjoy this time a little more. If your symptoms persist and you don’t see any relief, talk to your healthcare provider. Justin Marsh is CEO Arthur Andrew Medical, Scottsdale-based manufacturer of enzyme and probiotic-based dietary supplements. Arthur Andrew Medical’s products are science-based without the use of processing agents or fillers. They are dedicated to conducting extensive research and clinical applications with dietary supplements to advance naturopathic options.

