COVID-19 vaccination in Canada on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

The latest figures for COVID-19 vaccination in Canada as of 10:30 pm EST on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

In Canada, the state reports 240,000 new vaccinations with a total of 10,483,418 vaccinations. Nationwide, 944,342 people or 2.5 percent of the population are fully vaccinated. The state administers doses at a rate of 27,661.261 per 100,000.

There were 1,198 new vaccines delivered to the states and territories for a total of 13,304,460 doses delivered so far. States and territories use 78.8 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the region usually do not report daily.

Newfoundland and Labrador reports 26,085 new vaccinations over the past seven days, for a total of 138,422 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 264.35 per 1,000. In the state, 1.85 percent (9,674) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been provided to Newfoundland and Labrador, with a total of 173,840 doses to date. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 33% of the population. The state used 79.63 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The PEI reports that it has received 7,925 new vaccinations in the last 7 days, for a total of 43,018 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 271.186 per 1,000. In the state, 6.04 percent (9,579) of the population is fully vaccinated. To date, no new vaccine has been given to PEI with a total of 53,545 doses. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 34% of the population. The state used 80.34 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia reports that 60,428 new vaccinations have been given in the last 7 days, for a total of 218,018 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 223.402 per 1,000 people. In the state, 3.31 percent (32,255) of the population is fully vaccinated. Zero new vaccines have been delivered to Nova Scotia, for a total of 320,200 doses so far. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 33% of the population. The state used 68.09 percent of the available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick reports 42,913 new vaccinations over the past seven days, for a total of 204,576 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 262.263 per 1,000. In the state, 2.44 percent (19,028) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to New Brunswick, with a total of 255,205 doses so far. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 33% of the population. The state used 80.16 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Quebec reports 48,475 new vaccinations with a total of 2,448,409 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 286.141 per 1,000. So far, 1,198 new vaccines have been delivered to Quebec, for a total of 3,042,405 doses. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 36% of the population. The state used 80.48 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Ontario reports 90,409 new vaccinations with a total of 3,995,187 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 271.984 per 1,000. In the state, 2.37 percent (347,597) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccine was provided to Ontario for a total of 5,242,495 doses provided so far. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 36% of the population. The state used 76.21 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Manitoba reports that a total of 350,977 vaccinations resulted in 9,051 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 254.885 per 1,000. In the state, 5.08 percent (69,997) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Manitoba, with a total of 479,010 doses delivered so far. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 35% of the population. The state used 73.27 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan reports a total of 357,447 vaccinations and 5,278 new vaccinations. The state administered a dose of 303.139 per 1,000 people. In the state, 3.64 percent (42,950) of the population is fully vaccinated. Zero new vaccines have been delivered to Saskatchewan, for a total of 397,575 doses so far. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 34% of the population. The state used 89.91 percent of the available vaccine supply.

Alberta reports that a total of 1,196,428 vaccinations resulted in 31,205 new vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 271.789 per 1,000 people. In the state, 5.44 percent (239,277) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Alberta, with a total of 1,456,295 doses to date. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 33% of the population. The state used 82.16 percent of the available vaccine supply.

British Columbia reports 34,484 new vaccinations with a total of 1,414,644 vaccinations. The state administered doses at a rate of 275.674 per 1,000. In the state, 1.72 percent (88,263) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to British Columbia, with a total of 1,731,470 doses to date. The state receives enough vaccine to give a single dose to 34% of the population. The state used 81.7 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The Yukon Territory reports that a total of 45,971 vaccinations resulted in 580 new vaccinations. In this area, doses are administered at a rate of 1,101.603 per 1,000 people. In this area, 49.74 percent (20,755) of the population is fully vaccinated. To date, no new vaccines have been provided to Yukon, for a total of 54,320 doses. The area is vaccinated enough to give one vaccination to 130% of the population. The region uses 84.63 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories reports zero new vaccinations with a total of 44,646 vaccinations. The territory received a dose of 989.517 per 1,000 people. In this area, 42.71 percent (19,271) of the population is fully vaccinated. Zero new vaccines have been delivered to the Northwest Territories, with a total of 56,300 deliveries so far. The area is vaccinated enough to be vaccinated once in 120% of the population. The region uses 79.3 percent of the available vaccine supply.

The Nunavut Territory reports a total of 25,675 vaccinations and 487 new vaccinations. The territory received doses at a rate of 662.991 per 1,000. In this area, 29.13 percent (11,282) of the population is fully vaccinated. No new vaccines have been delivered to Nunavut Territory, with a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The area is vaccinated enough to give one vaccination to 110% of the population. The region uses 61.42 percent of the available vaccine supply.

* Data Note: The figures are edited by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest public data and are subject to change. Note that some states report weekly, while others report same or previous day figures. The dose of vaccine given is not the same as the number of people given, as the approved vaccine requires two doses per person. The vaccine is not currently given to children under the age of 18 or children of certain health conditions. Because some states use additional doses per vial, it may appear that the number of doses given exceeds the number of doses distributed.

This report was automatically generated by the Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on April 20, 2021.