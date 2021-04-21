More than half of Oregon County at “high risk” of COVID-19 infection





Oregon will tighten restrictions on business and public activities in 10 additional counties starting Friday as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday that more than half of Oregon’s counties are currently considered at high risk of COVID-19 infection. This means that restaurants, bars, gyms and retail stores in these counties should limit the number of people allowed indoors. People in these counties are also ordered to limit private social gatherings to eight or less. “As our community faces more contagious variants and the prevalence of COVID-19, the best way to protect ourselves and others is to get vaccinated,” Brown said. Said in a news release. “It’s also important that we all wear masks, keep physical distance, and stay home when sick until you, your family, your friends, and your neighbors are completely vaccinated. is.” The Baker, Clatsop, Columbia, Crook, Jefferson, Lane, Polk, Wasco, Washington, and Yamhill counties are now in the state’s high-risk buckets. Many of these counties have jumped from “low risk” in the last two weeks. On April 9, 2021, staff working at the Drive-Through Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Portland International Airport will monitor people during the post-vaccination waiting period. This clinic is a consortium sponsored by Oregon Health & Science University, Portland Port, and the American Red Cross. Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB Grant County, where the virus has surged many inhabitants Refuse the vaccine, And Umatilla County were both considered high-risk, but the state chose to put them on caution laps for the next two weeks. Several counties, including Clackamas and Deschutz, fall into the state’s “Extreme Risk” category. However, the state has chosen not to use its most risky designation, as sufficient hospital space remains available throughout the state. Only two counties in Oregon (Union and Curry) have reduced their risk levels.See full list Here.. A little over a month ago The risk level was low As was the case with virus infections, even in the state’s most populous counties. The business was gradually reopened, vaccinations surged, and many people, including Brown, saidLight at the end of the tunnel.. “ However, Brown and public health officials have also warned for weeks that restrictions will be reinstated as the number of cases increases. Oregon is watching now More COVID-19 cases than months.. As of Tuesday, the state reported nearly 700 confirmed estimated coronavirus infections daily. Thousands of Oregons are vaccinated every day. More than a quarter of Oregon adults over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, and nearly 40% receive at least one vaccination. The new limit will take effect on Friday. The Governor will announce a new risk level on Tuesday, May 4th.

