Super Vaccines: Scientists Invent New Vaccines That Can Fight All Forms, Mutations, and Strains of Coronavirus | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles

Addressing COVID-19 reinfection, especially infections caused by new coronavirus mutations and mutations, despite a significant increase in the number of vaccinated people worldwide in the last few months Uncertainty about capabilities continues. But now, researchers seem to have found a stone that kills all birds in the form of a vaccine that may provide protection from all coronaviruses.

Using an innovative approach, UVA Health researchers Steven L. Zeichner and Virginia Tech’s Xiang-Jin Meng have developed what could one day be a universal vaccine for the coronavirus. The vaccine not only fights all current and future strains of SARS-CoV-2 that cause COVID-19, but also the coronavirus that previously threatened the epidemic and regularly caused cases of the common cold. It will be.

How can I fight all coronaviruses with one vaccine?

The vaccine created by Zeichner and Meng takes an unusual approach in that it targets some of the viral spike proteins called “viral fusion peptides.” This fusion peptide is inherently universal among coronaviruses. In fact, there is no change or difference in any of the SARS-CoV-2 sequences from thousands of patients worldwide. The ability of vaccines to target this universal part is what makes it effective against all coronaviruses.

To test its effectiveness, Meng and Zeichner created two vaccines. One is designed to protect against human COVID-19 and the other is designed to protect against porcine epidemic diarrhea vaccine (PEDV) in pigs. Both of these diseases are caused by a distantly related coronavirus that shares some of the amino acids that make up the fusion peptide.

Both of these vaccines were given to different groups of pigs, and subsequent analysis revealed that the PEDV and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines protect pigs from diseases caused by PEDV. The vaccine did not completely prevent the infection, but it did succeed in preventing the pigs from developing serious symptoms. In addition, they also stimulated the pig’s immune system to initiate a much stronger immune response to infection.

Through these observations, scientists have found that if both the PEDV and COVID-19 vaccines protect pigs from the disease caused by PEDV and stimulate the immune system to combat the disease, the COVID-19 vaccine also stimulates humans. I speculated that it was reasonable to think of it as a protection. For severe coronavirus infections.

Further benefits and future steps

Meng and Zeichner chose to study PEDV in pigs. This is because it provided the benefit of analyzing the performance of the vaccine against coronavirus infection on native hosts (in this case pigs). Another model used to test the COVID-19 vaccine studies SARS-CoV-2 in non-native hosts such as monkeys and hamsters. The fact that pigs are very similar to humans in physiology and immunology added to the benefits.

Early evidence shows the effectiveness of the vaccine against all coronaviruses, but researchers argue that additional testing and human testing are needed before mass production and use of the vaccine are approved. I have.

Overall, the vaccine development platform designed by Zeichner offers a new route for rapid production of vaccines at existing facilities around the world, which is also very low cost, so check all the right boxes. Seems to have been put in. Vaccines are made using existing and widely used technologies, including the genetic modification of the common bacterium E. coli, making them easy and inexpensive to mass produce. Vaccines made using this method are called dead whole cell vaccines.

“The killed whole-cell vaccine is now widely used to protect against deadly diseases such as cholera and whooping cough,” Zeichner explained. “Factoryes in many low- and middle-income countries around the world currently produce hundreds of millions of vaccines annually for less than $ 1 per inoculation. Adapt them to make this new vaccine. It may be possible to get it done. The technologies are so similar that the costs should be the same. “

In addition, the entire process used to create a whole-cell vaccine, from identifying potential vaccine targets to producing gene-deficient bacteria with surface vaccine antigens, can be performed in just a few weeks, making it ideal. It will be a vaccine. To support a pandemic.

The results of this study, which is currently peer-reviewed, were recently published in a scientific journal. PNAS..You can access them Here..

