Music therapy found to significantly improve sleep quality in the elderly





sleep According to the findings released today, the quality of older people can be significantly improved by music therapy, especially slow tempo, soft volume and smooth melodic music. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.. Researchers affecting 40% to 70% of older people say that changes in sleep structure and circadian rhythms increase sleep problems with age. In addition, the effects of sleep disorders may prove to be significant, and previous studies have linked sleep problems to poor quality of life. Increased risk of dementia and death..

Recently, Systematic review and meta-analysis Randomized controlled trials have confirmed that listening to music may be a successful non-pharmacological intervention to improve sleep quality in adults. As researchers explain, there are two categories of music. (1) Sedatives with a slow tempo of 60-80 beats per minute, soft volume and smooth melody, and (2) Rhythmic music with fastness. Tempo, loud, rhythmic patterns. “Based on psychophysiological theory, listening to sedative music improves sleep by regulating sympathetic nervous system activity and the release of cortisol at neuroendocrine levels, thereby lowering the level of anxiety and stress responses. You can, “added the author of the study. The impact of music on improving sleep quality Elderly people living in the area— Living independently, at least 60 years old — Remaining unknown, researchers conducted their own systematic reviews and meta-analyses to determine relevance. They selected five randomized controlled trials that met the selection criteria, with a total of 142 participants in the music therapy group and 146 participants in the control group. Each participant was a community-dwelling adult and their listening time ranged from 30 minutes to 1 hour over a period of 2 days to 3 months. Participants were observed for a primary assessment of sleep quality. Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI), a subgroup analysis was also performed to investigate whether the effectiveness of music interventions varied with duration of treatment and whether effectiveness varied with the type of music (sedative or rhythmic). Their findings reported significantly better sleep quality in music therapy group participants compared to those who did not listen to music (mean difference (MD), -1.96; 95%). CI, -2.23 to -1.73; P = .003), sleep quality in people listening to music for more than 4 weeks was further improved (MD, -2.61; 95% CI, -4.72 to -0.50; P = .02). In addition, older people who listened to sedative music were more effective at improving sleep quality than those who listened to rhythm-centric music (MD, -2.35; 95% CI, –3.59 to -1.10; P = .0002). “Music intervention is an effective strategy and easy for caregivers and healthcare professionals to manage,” the researchers say. “Music therapy may be the first treatment recommended for older people with sleep disorders, which reduces the need and dependence on sedatives and sleeping pills.” reference Chen CT, Fang CJ, Chang YJ, and others Effect of music therapy on improving sleep quality in the elderly: systematic review and meta-analysis. J Am Geriatr Soc.. Published online on April 21, 2021. doi: 10.1111 / jgs.17149

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos