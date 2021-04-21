“Non-drug” cancer proteins targeted by compounds from the roots of shrubs





Scientists at Purdue University and the Scripps Research Institute have identified natural compounds from common shrubs that may help fight cancer. The compound was first discovered to inhibit cancer proteins that were previously thought to be “drug-free.” Cancer is notorious for being effective in growing out of control and eventually spreading elsewhere in the body. To manage this feat, cancer cells can repair damage to DNA more easily than normal cells. In some types of cancer, including brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, and liver cancer, a protein called BRAT1 regulates its DNA damage response and repair. It is usually a good candidate for therapeutic target, but unfortunately BRAT1 has long been considered inoperable. But in a new study, researchers have finally identified compounds that can inhibit BRAT1. It damages the DNA of cancer cells and works to prevent them from repairing it. “There are other compounds that do that to kill cancer cells and stop them from migrating,” says Mingji Dai, the lead author of the study. “But as long as it inhibits the BRAT1 protein, no other compound can do that.” The key to the new research was a shrub called Jatropha curcas, This is common and native in the Americas.Plants show promising sources BiofuelBut also interesting are the potential medicinal compounds it contains. In this case, the researchers focused on a family of compounds called cruxons. “We were very interested in the new structures of these compounds,” says Dai. “We were intrigued by their biological functions. They exhibit very strong anti-cancer activity and may lead to new mechanisms for fighting cancer.” The team tested four of these compounds (Cruxon A, B, C, and D) against breast cancer cells in culture. They found that Cruxon D was the most promising and shut down the tumor very effectively. It damaged the cancer’s DNA, called etoposide, and worked even more effectively when combined with existing drugs already approved by the FDA. One hurdle is that the yield of Cruxon D from the roots of shrubs is so low that it is not practical to harvest in useful quantities. However, the team has developed a way to synthesize it in the lab. They say this helps to create more compounds in a purer form. It’s as promising as the results so far, but there’s still a lot to do. The team then investigates whether it is toxic to human cells, but given the history of traditional medicine, researchers say it is likely to be safe. The study was published in Journal of the American Chemical Society.. Source: Purdue University

