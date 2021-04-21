New COVID Variants Found, Local Vaccine Reservation Available | Free Share





The new COVID-19 variant found at College Station is the Texas version of the UK variant, a Texas A & M researcher who discovered the new variant announced this week. Ben Neumann, chief virologist at the Texas A & M Global Health Research Complex, said in a statement, “At this time, the full importance of this mutant is unknown, but like any other internationally noticeable mutant. There is a combination of mutations in. ” “This mutant combines genetic markers that are individually associated with rapid spread, serious disease, and high resistance to neutralizing antibodies.” Scientists have found no more cases of College Station variants. He said the presentation was only based on gene sequence analysis done in the lab. The variant is called the Brazos Valley BV-1. A & M scientists found a variant in a saliva swab test from off-campus students and tested positive on March 5. Student sample BV-1 was positive on March 25th, but negative on April 9th. I had a mild cold-like symptom, but it was cured in about a month. This discovery is part of an A & M program that sequences mild COVID cases to discover when mutations form before they cause severe cases. Some COVID-19 variants have become well known, but there are thousands of them, each officially named with a long sequence of letters, numbers, dashes, and slashes. For those wishing to be vaccinated, the Brazoria County Health Department had numerous appointments available at Alban, Angleton, Lake Jackson, and Pearland clinics as of Tuesday afternoon. People can register for vaccine reservations at us.pomelo.health/brazoriacountytx/forms/VJ. Registration can also be done by phone at Alvin Clinic (281-585-3024), Angleton (979-864-1484), Lake Jackson (979-265-4446) and Pearland (281-485-5344). According to the county’s daily update on Tuesday, Brazoria County had 60 new COVID cases and 87 recovery. There were 19 possible cases, one of which was moved from the county. There were 17 cases in Pearland, 9 cases in Alban, 4 cases in Mambel, 3 cases in Iowa Colony, 2 cases each in Angleton and Sweeney, and 1 case each in Freeport, Jones Creek, Lake Jackson and Richwood. .. Beyond the age group, there were 14 cases in their 30s, 6 cases in their 20s and 40s, 5 cases in their 10s to 19 years, 4 cases in children under 9 years old, and 3 cases and 2 cases in their 50s. Between people in their 60s and people in their 70s. Possible cases describe people who show COVID symptoms and are associated with others who have been tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of possible cases also includes cases where antigen testing provided presumptive test evidence of infection, regardless of whether the person was eligible for close contact. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough, which heals in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death. The majority of people will recover.

Wes Wolfe is a reporter for The Facts. Please contact him at 979-237-0152.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos