Breaking News | Studies show that people who recover from COVID-19 may need a single vaccination

Sora Ogundipe

People who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 may only need to be vaccinated once. According to a new study, those who recovered from COVID-19 showed a strong antibody response after the first mRNA vaccination, but had a slight immune effect after the second vaccination. A new study from the Penn Immunology Institute.

Findings published in Science Immunology suggest that the vaccine may need to be administered only once to produce a sufficient antibody response.

The team found that those who did not have COVID-19 (called COVID naive) did not show a complete immune response until the second vaccination, in order to achieve a strong level of immunity. He emphasized the importance of completing the two recommended doses.

This study provides more insight into the underlying immunobiology of mRNA vaccines and may help shape future vaccine strategies.

“These results are promising for both short-term and long-term vaccine efficacy, which provides a better understanding of the immune response of mRNA vaccines through analysis of memory B cells,” said Senior Chairman of the Faculty of Systems Pharmacology. Author E. John Wherry states.And translational

Therapeutic and Director of the Institute of Immunology, University of Pennsylvania, School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania.

This study is one of the first studies to show how memory B cell responses differ after vaccination in previously infected individuals compared to those who do not have COVID-19. ..

“Previous COVID-19 mRNA vaccine studies on vaccinated individuals have focused on antibodies rather than memory B cells. These are because memory B cells are a strong predictor of future antibody responses. It’s important to measure the response of B cells to the vaccine, “Wherry said. “This effort to examine memory B cells is important for understanding long-term protection and the ability to respond to mutants.”

The researchers recruited 44 healthy individuals who received either the BioNTech / Pfizer or Modern RNA COVID-19 vaccine at the University of Pennsylvania Health System. Eleven of this cohort were previously infected with COVID-19. Blood samples were collected for deep immunoassay four times before and after vaccination.

The data show important differences in the vaccine immune response between COVID inexperienced and COVID-19 recoverers. Findings suggest that a single dose of vaccine to individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 may be sufficient to elicit a maximal immune response, based on both strong antibody and memory B cell responses. Suggests that there is. This may be due to a primary immune response due to a natural infection.

In contrast, two vaccinations were required to show significant antibody-memory B cell response in people without COVID-19. This underlies the importance of a double-dose mRNA vaccine schedule to achieve optimal levels of immunity.

These findings were also reflected in the analysis of antibodies against the D614G mutation and the B.1.351 South African variant of COVID-19. For those who did not have COVID-19, a second dose was required to obtain mutations and sufficiently strong immune levels against the mutation, but for those who recovered from COVID-19, one dose. It showed a sufficiently strong antibody reaction after administration.

“It’s important to keep this in mind when considering future vaccination strategies and potential viral mutations,” Wheely said. “We need to make sure that people have the strongest memory B cell response available. If circulating antibodies decline over time, our data will be durable memory. It suggests that B cells can provide a rapid source of protection against re-exposure to COVID-19 containing mutants. “

The researchers also looked at the side effects induced by the vaccine in relation to the immune response. Found in a small cohort of 32 COVID naive, those who experienced systemic side effects (fever, chills, headache, malaise, etc.) after vaccination had strong post-vaccination serum antibodies but memory. It turned out that there were no B cells. More data was needed and all subjects developed strong immunity, but early post-vaccination inflammation and side effects may result in a stronger immune response.

“Everyone has a good response to the vaccine. They work to protect people from COVID-19. But for those who are worried about side effects, it’s not necessarily bad. In fact, , May indicate that the immune response is even better, “Wherry said.

Researchers are continuing the extensive research needed to thoroughly investigate the problem of one- or two-dose planning for individuals who have recovered with COVID-19 and to see how long the vaccine antibody lasts. I will. Wherry and his team continue to study the effects of vaccines on virus-specific T cell responses, another component of the body’s immune response.

This study was conducted by NIH (AI105343, AI082630, AI108545, AI155577, AI149680, AI152236, HL143613, P30-AI0450080, T32 AR076951-01, T32 CA009140, T32 AI055400, U19AI082630), Allen Immunology Institute, Cancer Institute-Mark Foundation. Fellowship, Chen Family Research Fund, Parker Cancer Immunotherapy Institute, Pen Center for Coronavirus and Other New Pathogens, COVID Fund, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, University Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine 21st Century Scholarship Fund, and Jeffrey Lully, Joel Envid A gift of charity from Josh Harris, David Blitzer.

