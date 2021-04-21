Why Gen Z and Millennials Will Be the Next Covid Vaccine Challenge

font size:

AAs the days get longer, there is a clear feeling of hope in the air, at least in the luckier Western countries. Vaccines have also reduced Covid-19 mortality in the United Kingdom and the United States, allowing them to resume part of their normal lives. But as we all know It’s not over yet.. Everyone needs a jab if they want a shot to stop sending.

Governments around the world need to desperately shut down Yawn vaccine gap Between rich and poor countries. But as wealthy countries begin to provide vaccinations to young cohorts, they may run into challenges near their homes.

British people have proven to be overwhelmingly open to vaccination against Covid, Vaccine intake may be reduced According to the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine scenario, it drops from 95% over 70 years old to 75% in the younger age group. This is consistent with what polls showed during the pandemic. Millennials and Gen Z are more likely to hesitate to vaccinate than older people.

It ’s a similar picture in America.

The blockade has hit young adults hard.they were Likely to lose work Or Temporarily dismissed..Many people are suffering Impact on mental health It means that they have to put their lives on hold. Therefore, the hesitation of vaccines may seem surprising given the promise of a path to normality.

But young people are not so afraid of viruses. They are unlikely to go to the hospital, Long Covid Worried, they may have recovered from a mild infection or saw a friend shake it off. Therefore, unlike older people, whose risk analysis is distorted in the opposite direction, concerns about side effects are difficult to ignore.

Concerns about blood clots related to AstraZeneca And Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Tends to occur in young people, Extremely rare, May have an impact.

Fortunately, those who are hesitant Persuaded To change their minds.To UCL virus watch According to a survey, a surprising 86% of respondents who declined or are not confident about vaccination in December said they could be vaccinated against Covid in February. .. This is a trend that transcends ethnicity and age group. ..

According to Parth Patel, the lead author of the UCL VirusWatch treatise, other reasons people are not vaccinated should not be ignored. If people need to cross the town, they will need to take a break from work or register with a general practitioner to get vaccinated. All of them can be barriers to getting shots. This helps explain why Britain’s hesitation rate declined rapidly among all ethnic groups and backgrounds, and vaccination rates did not increase so rapidly.

Inconsistencies in vaccination rates, even within certain groups, can affect the course of the pandemic. As Patel explains, herd immunity is not just a national concept, it is also exerted in the community as a whole. “If you are a young person who only interacts with young people and the people around you have low vaccine intake, that is a risk.”

It is still in the early stages. Vaccine deployment continues in the United Kingdom and the United States. As they do, young people will see more people they love and trust get vaccinated. And the government can do a lot to help increase immunization rates — making jabs as easy as possible creates a world of difference. — Bloomberg

