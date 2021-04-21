Cape Doctor fires for the first time in 13 years after a successful heart transplant to a minor

A team of doctors and surgeons at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital (RCWMCH) and Groote Schuur Hospital are performing a heart transplant to a minor for the first time in 13 years after successful surgery.

Winner, 13-year-old Parusia Muhigirwa, received a new loan in February of this year and has been recovering at a comfortable pace since then at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital.

According to the hospital, she suffered from heart failure before surgery. She had been diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy. This is a type of heart failure in which the heart muscle becomes incredibly weak, sloppy, and large, mainly due to a viral infection that attacks the heart muscle.

Liesl Zühlke, a pediatric cardiologist at RCWMCH, said there are many reasons why children of all ages develop end-stage heart failure. The most common reasons were myocardial dysfunction and cardiomyopathy. There are several types of cardiomyopathy in which the heart muscle simply fails.

“Some children may be born with abnormal heart structure, congenital heart disease. Many of these lesions can be operated on, but some children are unable to repair or develop complications. In addition, muscle pumps. If it doesn’t work, it may be the only option, and it’s also about providing a heart transplant, “says Zühlke.

Mahigwilla should participate in a series of follow-up sessions with regular and monthly tests, such as blood tests and a series of evaluations to monitor immunosuppression.

Mignon McCulloch, Head of RCWMCH Pediatric Transplant Services, said: .. “

Anita Parbhoo, Chief Executive Officer of RCWMCH, said: Muhi Gilwa aims to be a doctor. Inspired by her surgery, she wants to do the same for other young people. “

Cape Argus