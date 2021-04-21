Coronavirus and Influenza Vaccines: What You Need to Know

There is debate about flu injections in South Africa, but up to 11,000 people die from the flu each year.

Due to the prevalence of Covid-19 in South Africa, the symptoms of influenza are similar to those of Covid-19, so experts say it is important to get the flu vaccine.

The range of symptoms of the two viruses is similar, but the proportion of severe illness seems to be different. For Covid-19, data show that 80% of infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15% are severe and require oxygen, and 5% are serious infections and require ventilation. The rate of severe and serious infections is higher than the rate of influenza.

Dr. Morgan Mkhatshwa, Head of Operations for the Bonitas Medical Fund, states that this is an important difference between influenza and coronavirus.

Influenza has a short incubation period and can spread faster than Covid-19. In addition, infection during the first 3-5 days of the disease, or potentially presymptomatic infection, is a major contributor to influenza infection.

Covid-19 can infect someone 24-48 hours before symptoms appear, but this is not the main cause of infection.

Seasonal influenza is usually transmitted in winter, according to recommendations issued by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases for Influenza Control. It is one of the leading causes of pneumonia or lower respiratory tract infections, and 8-10% of all patients with pneumonia test positive for influenza.

In recent years, the annual influenza pandemic has caused an estimated 3 to 5 million serious illnesses and killed approximately 290,000 to 650,000 people worldwide.

According to experts, influenza surveillance surveillance shows that the typical influenza season did not occur last year, but this is unusual and is largely due to precautions against Covid-19. did.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States dispels the myth that flu shots cannot cause the flu.

“Needle-fed influenza vaccines are currently made with” inactivated “and non-infectious influenza vaccine viruses, or without any influenza vaccine virus. The most common side effects from a shot are pain, redness, tenderness or swelling where the shot was given. Serious allergic reactions to the flu vaccine are extremely rare. “