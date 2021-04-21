Symptoms of allergies or COVID-19?Here’s how to tell the difference

Do you feel crowded? Think of allergies, not COVID.

The virus shares few symptoms with seasonal allergies that are exacerbated by the flowering of trees and flowers during this time.

Allergic symptoms include itchy eyes, stuffy nose, and sneezing, but nothing is common to COVID-19.

“Sneezing has nothing to do with COVID,” said Dr. Kurt Garen, an otolaryngologist at Dover and Millersburg. “The biggest thing we tell patients is that allergies go in and out. They have more pollen and more allergies. There is no fever or chills with allergies.”

Dr. Christophers Tetra, a family doctor at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital and a medical director at Mercy Professional Care Corporation, said the warm, dry spring combined with early-blooming trees and plants produced a lot of pollen in the air, and this season was a stormy season. It states that it will be.

What is the difference between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms?

According to Dr. Robert Reininger, an infectious disease specialist at Worcester Community Hospital, the main symptoms of allergies are itchy eyes, stuffy nose and headaches.

Antibodies are produced when the body comes into contact with foreign substances such as pollen. With allergens, the body swells and releases histamine, dilating blood vessels, according to Stellar. Histamine causes common allergic symptoms.

People infected with COVID-19 are more likely to experience coughing, fever, shortness of breath, and changes or loss of taste and smell. Other symptoms of COVID-19 that are not characteristic of allergies are body pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Allergies can cause a person to experience a loss of taste or odor due to congestion, but according to Garren, COVID-19 can cause a more serious and complete loss. With the use of viruses, the loss of odor and taste begins early and can even cause victims to experience a “totally unusual odor … a strange and vicious odor”.

“I’m not 100% sure why (the virus) is doing that. It does damage and smells illusory,” Garen said.

What time of the year do allergies matter?

People can experience seasonal allergies in spring and autumn. The number of pollen increases as flowers and trees bloom in spring and ragweed blooms in autumn. According to Garen, grass can also cause symptoms in the summer.

Year-round allergies include dust, mites, and pet animals such as dogs and cats.

Allergic symptoms can come and go depending on the number of pollen in the air. In the case of COVID-19, Reilinger said he believes the symptoms will worsen in a week or two and may last longer.

Stellar also recommends a face mask to prevent exposure to pollen. Allergic patients can avoid exposure to pollen by turning on the air conditioner and using an air purifier instead of opening the windows of their home or car.

Most weather apps also provide daily air quality and pollen forecasts for you to check before you go out.

Do allergies put a person at greater risk for COVID-19?

“It shouldn’t change your risk,” Reilinger said.

Garen added that studies show that there is no evidence that allergies increase a person’s risk of transmitting COVID-19. Allergies can damage a person’s immune system, but allergies do not increase the risk of the virus.

How can I be sure that I have an allergy instead of COVID-19?

Garen said individuals need to compare their symptoms to those common to allergies and COVID-19. If a person is experiencing physical pain or shortness of breath, especially if they have severe shortness of breath, they should see a doctor or contact their doctor.

“For allergies, there are a lot of over-the-counter sales and people should get better in a day or so,” Garen said.

Stetler also recommends rinsing the nose with saline or nasal drops to remove any of the pollen that is stuck inside.

Reilinger encourages everyone to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have good information about how effective these vaccines are for the general public. If fully vaccinated two weeks after the last dose, the COVID vaccination rate will be. It’s very low, especially in the most severe cases, “says Reilinger.

