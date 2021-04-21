Flushing the toilet can produce infectious aerosols even when the lid is closed

Experimental studies have quantified the amount of aerosol particles produced by flushing public toilets. Real-world studies show that flush toilets, even with the lid closed, can increase the level of ambient aerosol particles, increasing the risk of airborne infections in poorly ventilated public spaces.

In 2003, at the peak of the SARS outbreak in Hong Kong, 321 cases surged In a single residential complex. A comprehensive investigation of the outbreak ultimately focused on the main case of a man visiting one of the blocks of the apartment.

The day the man visited, he had diarrhea and was using the toilet in one of his apartments. Track subsequent cases and Discovered by investigation The most likely route of viral transmission to other residents was through aerosolized particles discharged into drains.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world in early 2020, case studies similar to the previous Hong Kong SARS cluster began to emerge. For example, one of the early clusters of Chinese apartments was widely analyzed. Recently published study We conclude that aerosol transmission in faeces is probably the cause.

It is certainly not news to suggest the presence of large numbers of microbes in the faeces. But what happens to those microbes when they are hit by the water pressure of a flush toilet?

Simulation research Published last year, computational fluid dynamics was used to model the formation and diffusion of aerosol particles during flushing of toilets. Researchers described their results as “alarms” and found that the flushing process produced and propelled a significant number of aerosol particles.

A new study by a team of researchers at Florida Atlantic University aims to quantify the amount of aerosol produced by flushing the toilet under real-world conditions. To do this, researchers turned a medium-sized toilet on a university campus into a laboratory.

Flushing of closed lid toilets, flushing of open lid toilets, and flushing of urinals were all investigated. Aerosol particles were detected 5 feet (1.5 m) above the toilet for at least 20 seconds after rinsing.

Although flushing toilets with urinals and lids has been found to produce more particles, researchers have found that even after flushing the toilet with the lid closed, a significant amount of aerosol is in the air. Detected. Many public toilets do not have a lid on the toilet seat, so installing a lid can reduce the spread of aerosols, but small particles can escape through the gaps in the lid.

Perhaps more worrisome was the overall level of ambient aerosol that was found to accumulate in space after a 3-hour flash experiment.

“After about 3 hours of testing with more than 100 flashes, aerosol levels measured in the ambient environment have increased significantly, and the total number of droplets produced in each flash test can reach up to tens of thousands. I see, “co says. -New research author, Siddhartha Verma.

Researchers tracked aerosol particles less than 3 micrometers in size. Aerosol particles can remain suspended in the air for several hours, depending on the flow of air in the room. The toilet had two work vents, which were not effective in dispersing the accumulated particles.

Another co-author, Masoud Jahandar Lashaki, said: the study. “In the long run, these aerosols can be elevated by updrafts created by people moving around in ventilation systems or toilets.”

Research footage of a study investigating the flushing power of toilets to test the risk of COVID-19 infection

The new study focuses only on the potential for flush toilets to aerosolize biomatter and does not demonstrate that infections can spread in the air of public toilets. Nor does this imply that COVID-19 is evidence of such prevalence.

However, researchers cite many well-reported case studies that explain viral gastroenteritis, norovirus, and other pathogens spread by aerosolized particles present in public toilets. Traces of SARS-CoV-2 Found in stool sample, Suggests that this is a virtually plausible transmission mode.

“This study suggests that incorporating adequate ventilation in the design and operation of public spaces can help prevent aerosol buildup in highly occupied areas such as public toilets,” co-author Manharda said. Nack explains. “Fortunately, most buildings are designed based on specific code, so you don’t necessarily have to overhaul the entire system. It could just be a matter of redirecting airflow based on the toilet layout. “

New study published in journal Fluid physics..

Source: Florida Atlantic University