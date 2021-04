Dear Doctor: Should I be screened for lung cancer after living with indirect smoking throughout my life?

Dear Dr. Cockroach: For over 60 years I have lived with smokers. My parents smoked around their children in our family home and in family cars. After that, most of my brothers smoked. Family gatherings have always been smoky events. I also married a smoker who was smoking at home until his toddler’s grandson lived with us. My husband started smoking outside, but sometimes he continued to smoke in the car with the windows open. He finally quit last year because his lungs collapsed during a biopsy. He has COPD and is receiving full-time oxygen therapy. Three maternal uncles died of lung cancer. All were heavy smokers and worked in mines in early adulthood. My paternal grandmother, also a smoker, died of complications from emphysema. All that was told to my doctor is wondering why he didn’t suggest a lung scan as a precaution when I had never smoked. I understand that the early stages of lung cancer are relatively asymptomatic and that indirect smoking breathing can be as dangerous as smoking. What do you think? Is it wise to request a prophylactic scan, even if I am healthy? Are there any early symptoms to look for? –LH Answer: Lung cancer remains the only major cause of cancer death and accounts for about a quarter of all cancer deaths. In the early stages, there are no signs or symptoms, but cough (especially blood production), shortness of breath, and chest discomfort are one of the first signs that lung cancer is more advanced. Smoking is the greatest risk factor for developing lung cancer. It is true that indirect smoking increases the risk of developing lung cancer. Nonsmokers with smoking partners have a 25% to 35% increased risk of lung cancer when compared to nonsmokers who have never been exposed to indirect smoking. In contrast, one and a half days smokers have a 11,000% increased risk of lung cancer. No studies have examined lung cancer screening in nonsmokers exposed to indirect smoking. Getting a scan may not seem like a downside, but there are at least two. The first is scan time, cost, and radiation dose. Second, the scan may detect anomalies that need further evaluation. These have usually proven to be clinically insignificant, but not before additional unnecessary tests or, in some cases, procedures have been performed. Lung cancer screening is recommended for people at high risk of lung cancer, who have smoked the equivalent of one pack daily for 15 years, due to the potential drawbacks of screening. For those people, the advantages of being able to detect cancer early when it is curable outweigh the disadvantages. Quitting smoking is the best way to reduce your own risk of lung cancer and reduce the risk of lung cancer, heart disease, COPD and other conditions in the people you live in. * * * Dr. Roach regrets not being able to answer the individual letters, but incorporate them into the column as much as possible.Readers can email questions [email protected] Alternatively, send an email to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL32803. (C) 2021 North America Syndicate Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos