Sleep deprivation almost doubles the risk of sexual dysfunction in women, the study says :: WRAL.com

— A new study found that consistently getting a bad night’s sleep can lead to inadequate sex life for many older women.

In fact, a study published on Wednesday for menopause found that sleep-deprived women were almost twice as likely to report problems as sexual interest and lack of pleasure than women with closed eyes. ..

Sleep deprivation was measured by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index. This indicator asks about the ability to fall and stay asleep, the use of sleeping pills, daytime sleepiness, and more.

In contrast, the study also found that good sleep quality was associated with increased sexual activity. As a result, “Who wouldn’t be surprised?” Said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, senior author of the Mayo Clinic Women’s Health Center.

“If you put a sleep platter and a sex platter in front of a tired woman, she will sleep every time,” said Faubion, a medical director at the North American Menopause Association.

She added that these results should be a wake-up call for doctors to start asking patients about sleep and sexual function.

“In an ideal world, every woman should be asked about sexual function by a primary care provider. Is that happening? No, it’s not happening,” Faubion said.

“Sleep may be easy to ask, and lack of sleep is associated with so many negative consequences like cardiovascular disease,” she added. “If she doesn’t sleep well, sexual function is probably also suffering, so that leads you to the next question.”

Sleep and sex are intertwined

Women are not the only ones experiencing sexual dysfunction due to lack of sleep. It also affects men.

A 2009 study found that obstructive sleep apnea (a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing stops and begins repeatedly) is associated with erectile dysfunction and more global sexual difficulties in men. I did. Sleep disorders also increase the risk of erectile dysfunction.

Obstructive sleep apnea is also associated with female sexual dysfunction. Insomnia, a common sleep disorder in women, can also be a risk factor for sexual problems.

On the other hand, there are several reasons why having good sex leads to better sleep.

Orgasms not only relax, but also have the potential to promote sleep, but also provide a boost of certain hormones that help both men and women sleep after sex.

In women, for example, estrogen levels rise after orgasm, which can promote REM sleep and promote better sleep.

In men, orgasm increases the production of a hormone called prolactin, which promotes deep-wave sleep. This is the type that the body needs to repair and recover itself.

First study asking about pain

In a new study, more than 3,400 women who visited the May York Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and Scottsdale, Arizona completed a sleep quality questionnaire between December 2016 and September 2019.

Women with an average age of 53 also underwent a clinical assessment of sexual dysfunction and were asked to assess the level of distress about their sexual life-the first such study, Faubion said.

“You can’t call it sexual dysfunction unless the woman is bothered about it,” she said. “For example, a woman may have low sexual desire, but it may not bother her. Therefore, we know that we actually examined sexual function as well as the pain associated with it. This is the first study of the limit. “

The study is part of a larger study called DREAMS (a data registry of aging, menopause, and sexuality experiences) that has followed nearly 9,000 women for 12 years.

In addition to poor sleep quality, a new study found that women who regularly sleep less than 5 hours a night are also more likely to report sexual problems.

However, after analyzing factors such as age, partner status, education, race / ethnicity, obesity index, reproductive stage, depression, anxiety, relationship distress, contraception and other drug use, the results are: It was not statistically significant.

All of these factors can interfere with sleep, so it’s important to rule out these factors in order to classify sleep deprivation as a possible cause, Faubion said.

what to do?

First, don’t hesitate to discuss both sleep and sexual interest with your doctor, Faubion said.

Most women can be identified as suffering from mood disorders such as depression and anxiety, but suffering from other problems called sleep apnea and restless legs syndrome, which are uncontrollable leg movements. You may not notice.

“Women’s partners can help identify whether they are snoring, snoring, coughing, or kicking their partner all night,” said Forbrion.

Women can also do their best to practice good sleep hygiene. Here are some expert tips:

Exercise outdoors if possible. Try exercising to reduce accumulated stress chemicals and promote better sleep. Try to do so outside-sunlight can help restore your body clock.

Set up your bedroom for optimal sleep. One of the first tasks is to set up a sleeping environment and establish a relaxed bedtime routine. The REM sleep phase is a lighter level of rest that is easier to interrupt, so try to keep your bedroom quiet, light, and cold. 60-67 degrees is optimal.

Be careful with your diet. Avoid caffeine and greasy, spicy foods before bedtime after 3 pm. That way, stomach pain won’t wake you up while you’re dreaming.

Set yourself up for relaxation. Taking a warm bath or shower, reading a book, listening to soothing music, meditating, or doing a light stretch are all good options.