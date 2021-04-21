Dance competition accused of outbreaks of local COVID, county executives urge vaccination

UTICA — At a press conference on Tuesday, Oneida County executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. talked about a recent outbreak involving a local dance studio that isolated hundreds of local students for COVID-19 monitoring. Get the virus spread and vaccination.

According to Picente, a local dance studio (he didn’t name it publicly) participated in a dance competition in Syracuse on Saturday, with many dancers in central New York.

The problem is that one dance student tested positive for COVID and at least 20 other individuals tested positive for COVID-19 through contact with others.

A contact tracing effort led to a remote class held by the Whitesboro School District on Tuesday, with 300 school district students undergoing forced quarantine and other students being asked to monitor their symptoms.

This has affected hundreds of families, Picente said, adding that he is in contact with Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon about the situation.

“These cases cause spillover,” said Picente, adding that the dance school had not implemented a health and safety plan to run high-risk activities. He also said the dance school is cooperating with a health sector survey. According to published reports, more than 20 people associated with the event tested positive, affecting other school districts besides Whitesboro.

As a result, Picente said that what he called “carelessness” for certain individuals has disrupted hundreds of families and businesses in the community, affecting those who follow the guidelines.

One way to combat the breakout case is to get vaccinated, county officials said.

Currently, about 38% of the eligible population in Oneida County is fully vaccinated.

However, some populations and age groups showing signs of vaccine repellent are between the ages of 25 and 45.

“Get vaccinated … we want to open things, not close them,” Picente said.

For more information on vaccinations in Oneida County, please visit https://www.ocgov.net/oneida/content/vaccine-information.

To see Picente’s press conference on the COVID cluster in Oneida County, which originated from competitions at local dance schools and Syracuse, visit https://fb.watch/4_WmXWwzYa/.

On April 19, Oneida County recorded a total of 51 new cases, including dance school figures and all other cases, with no new deaths.

Bellamy Elementary becomes remote

Bellamy Elementary School “will be remote for the rest of the week due to staff shortages due to quarantine requirements,” said Peter C. Blake, director of the Roman City School District, via social media on Tuesday.

The announcement does not refer to one or more incidents.

“Face-to-face learning will resume on Monday. 4/26” was added. “Check your email for more information.”

Status

The state-wide COVID-19 positive rate on Tuesday was 3.37%, with 45 COVID-19 deaths across New York on Monday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that the seven-day average COVID-19 positive rate across the state dropped to 2.80%, the lowest since November 12.

The vaccine is now available to anyone over the age of 16, and despite the fact that infection rates and hospitalizations tend to be lower than they were a month ago, work to fight the pandemic virus isn’t done, the governor said Tuesday. At that point, he added more than 1.3 million people. The dose given in the last 7 days.

“New York is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but you have to be careful not to be cheeky. This pandemic isn’t over yet. Don’t lose what you’ve earned hard. It is important to continue to practice safe behavior. The benefits we have achieved, “Kuomo said in a statement.

He continued. “… Wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay socially away not only for your own safety, but also to protect your fellow New Yorkers. We will open new vaccination sites and We are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to vaccinate residents and their families throughout the state, including expanding qualifications. We can shed light together at the end of the tunnel, but the COVID beast is permanent. You need to work harder on the New Yorker’s side to beat him. “