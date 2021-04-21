Health
Dance competition accused of outbreaks of local COVID, county executives urge vaccination
UTICA — At a press conference on Tuesday, Oneida County executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. talked about a recent outbreak involving a local dance studio that isolated hundreds of local students for COVID-19 monitoring. Get the virus spread and vaccination.
According to Picente, a local dance studio (he didn’t name it publicly) participated in a dance competition in Syracuse on Saturday, with many dancers in central New York.
The problem is that one dance student tested positive for COVID and at least 20 other individuals tested positive for COVID-19 through contact with others.
A contact tracing effort led to a remote class held by the Whitesboro School District on Tuesday, with 300 school district students undergoing forced quarantine and other students being asked to monitor their symptoms.
This has affected hundreds of families, Picente said, adding that he is in contact with Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon about the situation.
“These cases cause spillover,” said Picente, adding that the dance school had not implemented a health and safety plan to run high-risk activities. He also said the dance school is cooperating with a health sector survey. According to published reports, more than 20 people associated with the event tested positive, affecting other school districts besides Whitesboro.
As a result, Picente said that what he called “carelessness” for certain individuals has disrupted hundreds of families and businesses in the community, affecting those who follow the guidelines.
One way to combat the breakout case is to get vaccinated, county officials said.
Currently, about 38% of the eligible population in Oneida County is fully vaccinated.
However, some populations and age groups showing signs of vaccine repellent are between the ages of 25 and 45.
“Get vaccinated … we want to open things, not close them,” Picente said.
For more information on vaccinations in Oneida County, please visit https://www.ocgov.net/oneida/content/vaccine-information.
To see Picente’s press conference on the COVID cluster in Oneida County, which originated from competitions at local dance schools and Syracuse, visit https://fb.watch/4_WmXWwzYa/.
On April 19, Oneida County recorded a total of 51 new cases, including dance school figures and all other cases, with no new deaths.
Bellamy Elementary becomes remote
Bellamy Elementary School “will be remote for the rest of the week due to staff shortages due to quarantine requirements,” said Peter C. Blake, director of the Roman City School District, via social media on Tuesday.
The announcement does not refer to one or more incidents.
“Face-to-face learning will resume on Monday. 4/26” was added. “Check your email for more information.”
Status
The state-wide COVID-19 positive rate on Tuesday was 3.37%, with 45 COVID-19 deaths across New York on Monday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that the seven-day average COVID-19 positive rate across the state dropped to 2.80%, the lowest since November 12.
The vaccine is now available to anyone over the age of 16, and despite the fact that infection rates and hospitalizations tend to be lower than they were a month ago, work to fight the pandemic virus isn’t done, the governor said Tuesday. At that point, he added more than 1.3 million people. The dose given in the last 7 days.
“New York is making progress in the fight against COVID-19, but you have to be careful not to be cheeky. This pandemic isn’t over yet. Don’t lose what you’ve earned hard. It is important to continue to practice safe behavior. The benefits we have achieved, “Kuomo said in a statement.
He continued. “… Wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay socially away not only for your own safety, but also to protect your fellow New Yorkers. We will open new vaccination sites and We are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to vaccinate residents and their families throughout the state, including expanding qualifications. We can shed light together at the end of the tunnel, but the COVID beast is permanent. You need to work harder on the New Yorker’s side to beat him. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]