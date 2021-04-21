



New Delhi: Since the outbreak of the coronavirus last year, social media has been bustling with strange treatments without valid scientific evidence or logical reasoning. Currently, there are some social media claims that vapor inhalation can kill the coronavirus. Wait a minute. For real? Does it really kill the virus? Now, let’s find out. Read again- Fact Check: Does Inhaling Camphor and Ajiwain Increase Oxygen Levels?This is the truth What is vapor inhalation? For the unskilled, vapor inhalation is one of the most widely used home remedies to calm and open the nasal passages and relieve the symptoms of colds and sinus infections. Read again- Stage 1 Tughlaq Imposing Blockade …: Rahul Gandhi Slum Government COVID-19 Strategy Will vapor inhalation help fight Covid-19? It is important to shed light on the fact that neither the World Health Organization (WHO) nor the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend this treatment to prevent coronavirus. Yes, you are reading that right. Read again- Fact Check: Did the Modi government announce a national blockade until April 30?Know the truth behind the viral message Recently, a CDC representative said Reuters The practice of vapor inhalation is dangerous and there is no scientific evidence that it can prevent the coronavirus. In addition to the information, the representative stated that this vapor inhalation is a dangerous process and can even cause burns. Note that doctors suggest that social distance, masks, washing hands, and disinfecting hands at appropriate intervals are the only ones that fight the coronavirus. Benefits of vapor inhalation Experts advise that vapor inhalation may help reduce respiratory problems, nasal and airway congestion problems, but it is not known to kill the deadly virus. .. Expert opinion Dr. Benjamin Neumann of the Department of Life Sciences at Texas A & M University Texarkana reportedly has a good idea because the lungs are delicate and inhaling hot steam can damage the lungs and airways. I said it wasn’t. Meanwhile, Dr. Albert Rizzo, Chief Medical Officer of the American Lung Association, also reported that vapor inhalation may help alleviate respiratory symptoms, but it does not work as a cure for the virus. It has been. In addition, a study published by the Spanish Society of Pediatrics stated: “It is clear that there is a risk of burns regardless of how SIT (steam inhalation therapy) is applied. The usual technique of covering your head with a towel over a pot filled with hot water is steam, hot liquid, or a container. Dangerous due to potential contact with. “ Also reportedly, Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, suggested avoiding the use of hot vapor inhalation to kill the virus. He said warm moisture would not contribute to killing the virus, and they should rather be careful while handling hot water while doing this. Conclusion Vapor inhalation does not cure deadly infections like COVID, but it may help you feel much better while your body repels it. According to the health line, the main benefit of inhaling moist, warm vapors is that they can help relieve inflammation of the nasal passages and swelling of blood vessels. Moisture also helps thin the mucus in the sinuses, making it easier to empty the sinuses. This will allow you to return to normal breathing, at least for a short period of time.

