Exercise boosts immunity to infections, studies show

According to a 2008 survey, lack of physical activity causes more than 5 million premature deaths each year.

Regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system and reduces the risk of getting sick and dying from an infectious disease by more than one-third.

Physical activity is arguably an important way to make the population more vulnerable to infectious diseases, future epidemics and pandemics.

Vaccine availability has given the world hope that the end of the pandemic is on the horizon, but health experts believe that the coronavirus is here to somehow stay.

In such scenarios, studies have shown that if people continue physical activity, they will be able to fight the disease better.

Currently, a new systematic review of evidence by me and my colleagues shows that regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system, reducing the risk of getting sick and dying from infections by more than one-third, and vaccination campaigns. It shows that the effect of is greatly enhanced. This has a significant impact on pandemic response.

Our study systematically collects and reviews all available evidence of the effects of physical activity on immune function, the risk of illness and death from infectious diseases such as pneumonia (a frequent cause of death from COVID-19). Did. About the system and vaccination results. This study was conducted early in the pandemic, so it was not possible to include a study of COVID-19 itself, but the findings are highly relevant to the current pandemic response.

Six studies involving more than 500,000 participants found that meeting recommended guidelines for physical activity (30 minutes of activity, 5 days a week) reduced the risk of getting sick and dying from an infection by 37%. Consistent and compelling evidence was found.

This adds to the results of another new study conducted in the United States, especially on COVID-19. This effect is as strong as the effects reported for other risk factors for COVID-19, such as having an existing condition such as age or diabetes.

We also found credible evidence that regular physical activity strengthens the human immune system. Throughout 35 independent randomized controlled trials, the gold standard of scientific evidence, regular physical activity increased antibody immunoglobulin IgA levels. This antibody covers the mucous membranes of the lungs and other parts of the body where viruses and bacteria can invade.

Regular physical activity also increases the number of CD4 + T cells. CD4 + T cells are responsible for alerting the immune system to attack and regulating its response.

Finally, in the randomized controlled trials we studied, the vaccine appears to be more effective when given after a program of physical activity. Active people may have 50% more antibodies after vaccination than non-active people.

This is a cost-effective and easy way to boost your vaccination campaign. Given the difficulty of the supply chain, this may be a wise move to count all doses.

There are three mechanisms that make physical activity an effective drug for infections.

First, it protects against the risk factors for severe and deadly infections. Physically active people are less likely to develop obesity, diabetes, respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. Epidemiological studies have shown that COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are more serious for people with these conditions.

Physical activity also reduces stress and chronic inflammation, which in turn reduces the potential for harmful and deadly infections. Most COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths are the result of an uncontrolled inflammatory response.

Finally, when we are physically active, our immune system becomes stronger.

Physical activity is undoubtedly an important way to make the population vulnerable to infectious diseases, future epidemics and pandemics. It needs to be used more urgently and effectively to combat the current outbreak of COVID-19, but a long-term investment to prevent the devastating social and economic impact of this pandemic on society. Should also be used as.

The government encouraged people to continue working early in the pandemic to deal with the blockade. In most communities, interest in the movement surged shortly after the blockade. Unfortunately, this did not lead to a positive change in activity level.

Instead, over the past year, there has been a clear decline in physical activity levels worldwide. This is a dangerous trend and can make the population more vulnerable to infectious and chronic diseases in the short term. If left unchecked, it also leaves a harmful long-term legacy and increases the burden of illness and the associated social and economic costs.

Underestimating the effects of physical inactivity can also exacerbate the unsustainable and unacceptable health inequalities highlighted by the pandemic. In general, in societies with high economic inequality, physical activity levels are low, which has the greatest impact on women.

It is more important than ever for governments and healthcare professionals to revitalize all sectors of society to promote physical activity.

In the future, every move will be important in combating this pandemic and managing infectious diseases.