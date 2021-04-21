Health
Texas A & M identifies new COVID-19 variants that may be antibody resistant – WSOC TV
College Station, Texas — Researchers at the University of Texas A & M have identified a new COVID-19 variant that appears to be resistant to coronavirus antibodies.
Only one case of an emergency strain in Texas has been identified, and researchers at the Texas A & M Global Health Research Complex believe it is associated with the first mutation detected in the United Kingdom. Recently, a dominant strain of the virus was declared in the United States..
A variant called BV-1 of Brazos Valley origin was detected in saliva samples taken from Texas A & M students in early March, and the school said news release..
“At this point, we don’t know the full importance of this mutant, but there are combinations of mutations similar to other internationally noticeable variants of concern,” said Ben, chief virologist at the Global Health Research Complex. Neumann Said..
Specifically, Neumann said BV-1 “combines genetic markers that are separately associated with rapid spread, serious disease, and high resistance to neutralizing antibodies.”
Students with confirmed cases showed mild flu-like symptoms for almost a month. This suggests that this new variant can cause longer-than-normal infections in young adults. KXAN reported..
Meanwhile, the university said BV-1 is one of the thousands of global variants detected so far, and scientists continue to look for more cases. KXAS report.
“Sequencing helps provide an early warning system for new variants,” Neuman said. Said.. “Although we may not yet understand the full importance of BV-1, this variant has continuous rigorous surveillance and genomic testing, including young adults with asymptomatic or mild symptoms. It highlights the need for it. “
The· The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has so far identified only five COVID-19 variants.Includes the first major US strain detected in the United Kingdom, strains originating in South Africa and Brazil, and two different strains originating in California.
More Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage:
>> Coronavirus vaccine: CDC distinguishes between myths and facts
>> Coronavirus: Do I need to wear two masks when going out in public?
>> Coronavirus: How long does it take to get symptoms after being exposed to the virus?
>> How likely are you to come into contact with someone who has COVID-19?This tool will tell you
>> Wash the mask: How to clean the cloth mask
>> Fact Check: Does the mask lower oxygen levels and increase carbon dioxide in the blood?
>> How to prevent coronavirus pandemic fatigue, if so counterattack
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]