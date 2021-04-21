New COVID-19 mutant discovered at Texas A & M, researchers say





“It has all the mutations that make it spread faster in the UK variant,” said Dr. Ben Neumann, a Texas A & M virologist.

College Station, Texas — Scientists at the University of Texas A & M Global Health Research Complex (GHRC) said they have identified a variant of the COVID-19 virus. The newly discovered variant is called BV-1. “BV” stands for “Brazos Valley,” a region of seven counties in Texas where the university is located. Researchers believe that BV-1 is associated with the first mutant found in the United Kingdom. “It has all the mutations that make it spread faster in the UK variant,” said Dr. Ben Neumann, a Texas A & M virologist. “And it has extra mutations that make other mutants resistant to treatment and vaccination.” Neuman said he selected 93 random-positive COVID-19 cases in A & M. Among them, they found one case of BV-1 in a female student. Her saliva sample was BV-1 positive on March 5th. The student then provided a second sample that was positive on March 25. “The university statement.. Relation: According to the CDC, 30% of “breakthrough” patients with COVID are asymptomatic “She was longer than the usual case of COVID, but it wasn’t severe,” Neumann said. Healthcare professionals acknowledge that there is still much to learn about BV-1, including how effective existing vaccines are in combating it. But doctors still encourage people to be shot. “There are definitely benefits to being vaccinated and building memory for the common coronavirus,” said Dr. Seth Sullivan. Sullivan is an infectious disease specialist at College Station Baylor Scott & White Health. He is also the Brazos County Health Department. “Just getting vaccinated close to you will give you better results than not getting vaccinated at all,” says Sullivan. Relation: Vaccines are plentiful in some North Texas counties and there are not enough weapons to vaccinate. Doctors believe that this variant was discovered early. But there’s still a lot to learn about it. “How well does the vaccine work? Will this really be a competitive variant? Will it compete with some of the others? Will this spread naturally? But within 6 months The answer isn’t that important, because if you don’t stop the virus at this point, the virus will be completely out of the bag, “Dr. Neuman said.

