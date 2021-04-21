In India, more than 200,000 COVID cases have been recorded for seven consecutive days due to lack of oxygen in hospitals.

A global tabulation of confirmed cases of coronavirus-borne disease COVID-19 shows that India has reported more than 200,000 new cases for seven consecutive days, overwhelming hospitals and having a significant supply of medical oxygen. Due to a shortage of viruses, it exceeded 143 million on Wednesday. ..

The Ministry of Health of India has counted 295,041 new cases and 2,023 deaths, bringing the official death toll to 182,553. The Associated Press reported. India has counted 15.6 million cases since the start of the pandemic, second only to the United States with 31.8 million cases.

This surge is due to the Superspreading event. At recent Hindu festivals, thousands of people gathered to take a ceremonial bath on the Ganges. Gathered without a face cover.

However, India also suffers from “double mutant” strains that are understood to be more contagious than the original virus. This new variant, called strain B.1.617, has two peaplomers instead of one. Scientists are not sure how dangerous it is, as the current crisis and high case burden impede India’s ability to sequence genomes.

The rapid spread of new variants through the state of Maharashtra, home of the financial capital Mumbai, is the main reason the UK has banned travel from India. According to the Guardian.

Experts criticized the Indian government for resuming the blockade too soon, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accused of not wearing a face mask at the rally, setting a bad example for state leaders and officials. .. Hospitals in New Delhi are full of young people. The Guardian reported that about 65% of Delhi’s cases were people under the age of 40.

Modi said in a speech to the country late Tuesday that the second wave of the incident struck “like a storm.” But he also urged the state to use only blockades as a last resort. “Try as much as you can to protect yourself from the blockade. Focus on the micro-containment zone.”

Modi also promised that all Indians over the age of 18 would be vaccinated from May 1st, despite the lack of supply in the country. India has so far fully vaccinated only 1.3% of its population and partially vaccinated 8.1%. According to the New York Times tracker.

Meanwhile, the US vaccine program remains on track. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Tracker As of 6 am EST on Tuesday, 272 million doses were given to the state, 213.4 million doses were given, and 133.3 million people received at least one injection and the population. It is equivalent to 40.1% of.

86.2 million people, 26% of the population, are fully vaccinated. This means that we have received two doses of the double dose vaccine developed by Pfizer.

Among Americans over the age of 65, 35.6 million are fully vaccinated, which is 65.1% of the group. Almost 44 million people in that age group have received the first jab, covering 80.3% of their population.

In other news:

• Pfizer has identified the first confirmed cases of a counterfeit version of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Germany-based BioNTech in Mexico and Poland. This is the latest attempt to abuse a global vaccination campaign by criminals. The Wall Street Journal reported. In another investigation, the vials seized by the authorities were tested by the company and confirmed to contain a fake vaccine. Vials recovered in Mexico were also improperly labeled, but Pfizer said the material in Polish vials was likely to have been an anti-wrinkle treatment.

• The UK Government has announced that capsules or tablets for treating patients with mild coronavirus disease at home may be ready as soon as the fall comes. Reported by Lina Saigol of MarketWatch. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he would launch a new antiviral task force. “Supercharge” Search for home treatments designed to “get COVID-19 on track and stop” and reduce recovery time. It is hoped that those who have been tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 will have access to at least two effective treatments in the form of tablets or capsules. I will. Year.

• Disneyland Paris plans to host a large number of COVID vaccination sites at the convention center starting Saturday as France aims to speed up its delayed programs. Reported by AFP. Amusement parks in the eastern capital have been closed since October 30, when insignificant businesses were ordered to close amid a surge in infectious diseases, leaving 17,000 employees unemployed. Initially, visitors were scheduled to enter on April 2, but the reopening was postponed due to the worsening situation.

• Separately, France will begin using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week. Guardian reported, Quoted from a government spokesman. The news arrives the day after the European Medicines Agency has determined that there may be a link between the J & J vaccine and rare blood clots and should include warnings about its effects, but the benefits of the vaccine risk. It states that it will exceed.

• Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Russians to be vaccinated as part of Wednesday’s annual speech to the public. “Everyone must have the opportunity to be vaccinated, as it allows the development of so-called herd immunity in the fall,” he said. “The solution to this problem is in our hands, in your hands, in the hands of all citizens. I once again speak to all Russian citizens with a call to” get vaccinated. ” The Kremlin says that so far the level of vaccination has not reached the required level.

Latest tabulation

The global total of coronavirus-borne diseases exceeded 143 million on Wednesday. Data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, Because the death toll exceeded 3.04 million.

According to the data, more than 82 million people have recovered from COVID.

The United States is the world leader in number of cases and deaths, with 31.8 million people, or more than 20% of the world total. On the other hand, the death toll of 568,475 accounts for about 20% of the world total.

Brazil is the third case after India with 14 million deaths and the second with 378,003 deaths.

Mexico has the third highest number of deaths at 213,048 and the 14th highest number of cases at 2.3 million.

The UK has 4.4 million cases and 127,557 deaths, the highest in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

China, Where the virus was first discovered at the end of last year, According to official numbers, there are 102,294 confirmed cases and 4,845 deaths, which are widely believed to be extensively underreported.

Ireland, with a population of only 4.5 million, now has more deaths than official Chinese figures, at 4,847. China has a population of 1.4 billion.