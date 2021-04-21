Live Update: COVID-19 Cases, Minnesota and Wisconsin Trends

The latest developments in the COVID-19 epidemic and vaccine progress in Minnesota and Wisconsin are as follows:

April 21 (Wednesday)

The number of hospitalizations by COVID ICU was 193, the highest since late December.

MDH Announces New Mobile Vaccination Unit

All U.S. adults are now vaccinated

Minnesota passes 7,000 reported COVID-19 deaths

MDH: Over 1.6 million people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated against COVID

COVID-related ICU hospitalizations have been the highest since late December, according to data released Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

As of Tuesday, 193 people were receiving intensive care for the virus in hospitals throughout Minnesota. The same number that MDH reported on Monday. Currently, a total of 676 people are being treated for COVID on an inpatient basis.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the total number of hospitalizations is now 29,372.

On Wednesday, MDH spokesman Doug Schultz said the department believed that the surge in both cases and hospitalizations was partly caused by the epidemic of variant COVID strains. He estimates that at least 50% of new cases are associated with mutants, especially B.1.1.7.

According to Schultz, it is scientifically clear that B.1.1.7 spreads more easily, and two recent studies in the United Kingdom suggest that this variant causes more serious illness. I will. That said, MDH scientists say other factors are likely to be involved, such as increasing the number of people gathering in different social situations, easing the use of masks, and increasing social distance. thinking about.

“While more people are vaccinated every day, the good news is that the hospitalized population is younger than before, tends to be on the rise last time, and the number of cases, positive rates and hospitalization rates are also increasing. “I will,” says Schultz. “Therefore, all Minnesotans are about wearing masks, social distance, testing, staying at home if positive, staying at home when sick, washing hands, covering coughing and sneezing. It is important to continue to follow the guidelines. “

MDH recorded 1,611 new COVID cases per day based on 24,501 tests (20,957 PCR, 3,544 antigens) processed in private and state laboratories. A positive PCR test is considered a COVID-confirmed case, and a positive antigen test is considered likely.

The total number of cases of coronavirus in Minnesota is currently 560,450, of which 36,390 are associated with antigen testing. According to MDH, 537,130 people who were positive for the virus at one time improved until they no longer needed to be quarantined.

An additional 13 lives were lost in COVID, bringing the state’s total death toll to 7,044. The virus is the most deadly to the group between the ages of 85 and 89, killing 1,308 in 6,592 diagnosed cases. Young adults between the ages of 20 and 24 are associated with the largest group of 54,646 cases, four of whom die of COVID.

Efforts to vaccinate everyone in the state continue, and as of Monday after completing the COVID shot series, 1,648,311 people are considered fully vaccinated. This is 37.4% of those who are eligible for vaccination. According to the Vaccine Dashboard, 2,324,241 people have received at least one vaccination, which is equivalent to 52.7% of eligible individuals.

New daily COVID cases have dropped significantly since last week (a few days above the 2,000 threshold), but state officials are now virus, according to data released Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). I am concerned about both cases and hospitalizations related to the virus.

According to MDH, 686 people across the state were treated in hospitals on Monday, of which 193 were treated in the ICU. This is the maximum number of daily ICU cases reported since December 30th.

Although the number of new infections reported was 1,189, significantly lower than recently, it is also important to note that the number reported on Tuesday is generally the lowest of the week. Health commissioner Jean Malcolm says her staff are very concerned about the long-term trends they see, especially when it comes to hospitalization. She said MDH hasn’t seen such numbers since December, and the emergence of variants is a source of further concern.

“We are still in an unstable situation,” she told reporters at a press conference that she announced a new community vaccination tool, the Mobile Vaccination Unit. According to Malcolm, while the B.1.1.7 variant is still the most prevalent, her scientists have seen the Minnesota landscape double the other variants.

The total number of hospitalizations since the outbreak of the pandemic has increased to 29,282, but the total number of cases of coronavirus is now 558,850.

According to MDH, 534,889 people who were once virus-positive improved until they no longer needed to be isolated.

Five more Minesotan died of COVID, bringing the death toll to 7,031.

Efforts to immunize all Minnesotans with the virus continued, with 2,304,975 eligible residents (aged 16+) receiving at least one dose. This is 52.3% of the eligible population. Of these, 1,630,999 have completed the COVID series and are considered fully vaccinated.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm helped unwrap a new tool for immunizing COVID-19 where residents are.

Malcolm visited the Harry Q Brown Center in St. Paul to see one of the state’s new mobile vaccination units. The unit remodeled and packaged the Metro Transit Bus, which was nearing the end of its useful life, but will be used as a rolling vaccination site to visit poorly serviced areas and populations.