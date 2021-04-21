Alberta has postponed the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Cargill meat factory, which had a fatal outbreak a year ago.





Cargill Factory, High River, Arta, April 23, 2020. Jeff Mackintosh / Canadian Press Alberta postpones plans to vaccinate meat packaging employees at a large clinic at Cargill’s slaughterhouse in High River, which infected about 1,000 people and killed three in a year-old outbreak. Did. Alberta Health Services notified Cargill of the plan change on Tuesday, but did not say when to revive the plans for the large clinic, according to company spokesman Daniel Sullivan. “I learned that the vaccine clinic was postponed,” Sullivan said in an interview, adding that employees were notified. “We are really disappointed with the delay … our team is ready to take action when the time comes and vaccines are available.” The story continues under the ad According to Sullivan, about 2,100 people work at the High River factory, of which about 80% have completed the preliminary paperwork required for filming. The High River operation was Canada’s largest COVID-19 workplace outbreak last spring. The virus continues to infect meat packaging companies across the country. Mass vaccination clinic, First reported in The Globe and MailIt would have provided easy access to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for employees who are primarily racialized migrants who face multiple hurdles when health care is needed. The clinic started on Thursday and was scheduled to run until Saturday. It is Canada’s first major workplace vaccination effort, claiming it is needed to protect vulnerable workers in places such as factories and warehouses across the country. After rumors spread about Cargill’s efforts, clinic organizers arranged a similar campaign at a meat packaging plant in Alberta. As of Monday afternoon, Ottawa had sent 1,456,295 vaccines to Alberta, including 885,495 Pfizer doses, according to data posted by the federal government. The state plans to receive an additional 119,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine this week, according to a national delivery schedule. Alberta had received 1,194,516 doses of vaccine at the end of Monday. Alberta Health Services did not immediately respond to the request for comment. Cargill, based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, hosts vaccination clinics for employees in 12 states, immunizing about 5,000 employees, Sullivan said. The Alberta government has prioritized meat packaging employees in the vaccine queue and put them in Phase 2C. Earlier this month, the state said 2C healthcare workers would be eligible for the first dose from April 12, and other 2C healthcare workers would be eligible in the coming weeks. The story continues under the ad In a statement on Tuesday, the government said correctional facility staff and prisoners, as well as homeless shelter staff and residents, are currently eligible for vaccination. Websites detailing vaccine deployments have shifted these groups to the first wave of 2C components, but meat packaging employees remain among unqualified 2C employees. I will. Most healthcare professionals, adults over the age of 65, people in certain health conditions, and people in the first block of Phase 2C in Alberta have access to vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna. Indigenous peoples, Metis, and Inuit people born before 1971 also have access to these vaccines. All adults over the age of 40 are eligible for AstraZeneca Shot, which struggled to move the state before lowering the age limit this week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says higher doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will soon come from Pfizer-BioNTech. He states that the federal government will deploy the Canadian Red Cross to support Ontario’s mobile vaccination team. Canadian press sign up Coronavirus Update Newsletter To read the important coronavirus news, features and explanations of the day, written by Globe reporters and editors.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos