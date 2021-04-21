NB COVID-19 Summary: 1 new death, outbreak at 2 facilities

New Brunswick lost another resident at COVID-19. Public health confirmed on Wednesday that individuals aged 60 to 69 in Zone 2 of the St. John area died as a result of their illness.

This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state to 34.

In the news release, Dr. Jennifer Russell and Minister of Health Dorothy Shephard expressed sympathy for the victims’ loved ones.

“I’m sad to know that another person died as a result of COVID-19,” Shepherd said. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to this person’s family and friends.”

There are currently 138 active cases in New Brunswick. (CBC News)

7 new cases reported

On Wednesday, seven new cases were reported affecting four zones.

Cases are categorized as follows:

Moncton Region, Zone 1, 1 Case:

Individuals between the ages of 20 and 29. This case is travel related.

St. John area, Zone 2, 2 cases:

Individuals 50-59.

Individuals over 90 years old.

Both of these cases are contact information for previously confirmed cases.

Edmundston Region, Zone 4, 3 Cases:

Individuals under the age of 19.

Individuals 40-49.

Individuals 50-59.

Two of the three cases are contacts for previously identified cases and the other is under investigation.

Miramichi area, zone 7, one case:

Individuals between the ages of 40 and 49. This case is travel related.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,804. Since Tuesday, seven people have recovered, for a total of 1,631 recovery. 34 people have died and 138 are active.

Fifteen patients are hospitalized, including five in the intensive care unit. Since Tuesday’s report, a total of 278,711 tests have been conducted, including 1,005.

Outbreaks declared at two facilities

Following confirmed cases of COVID-19 at each institution, outbreaks were declared at two special nursing homes.

Affected facilities are the Pavilion Beaulieu, a special nursing home in Grand Falls, Edmundston, and Murray Street Lodge, in Grand Bay Westfield, St. John.

Public health said in a news release Wednesday that members of the state’s rapid outbreak management team were dispatched to assist residents and institutional care teams.

Possibility of exposure in childcare facilities

Potential exposure to COVID-19-positive cases has been confirmed at Garderie Happy Feet Daycare in Grand Falls, Edmundston region.

Affected families were notified, public health said Wednesday.

“If you don’t get direct contact from public health, you’re not identified as a close contact,” the agency said in a news release.

Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd called on the New Brands Wickers to be “patient” as the state begins vaccination of people over the age of 65, the largest age group. “These appointments can fill up quickly,” she said. (New Brunswick Government)

Why this next stage of rollout takes time

If you are 65 years or older, you can make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine.

Maybe you’ve already tried it — and you might have had a little trouble booking it.

It’s no surprise that Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, asked this particular age group to take a little patience when lining up for jabs.

The group over the age of 65 is the largest demographic group in the state, so the number of callers and online bookers is so high that it takes time to go through this stage of rollout.

“These appointments can fill up quickly,” Shepherd said. Fire saidThe day to announce the eligibility of the new age group.

“We know that the phone will start ringing from the time we announce it at this press conference.”

However, there are other reasons why booking a reservation may require several attempts.

“Remember that this is a really complex development,” Russell said. Information Morning Moncton Wednesday. “There are many moving parts, recommendations have changed, and priorities have changed.”

“We can’t control things like delayed shipments of Moderna,” Russell said, pointing out that many pharmacies are fully booking reservations in the coming weeks.

But she said the state is on track to administer the first dose to all New Brunswick states that want one by July 1.

“We ask people patiently,” Russell said. “Once the age category is introduced, I don’t think it will take more than a few weeks to complete.”

If you are 65 or older and want to book a vaccine, there are several ways to do it. Method is as follows.

Book online at gnb.ca/bookavaccine

Call 1-833-437-1424

Contact participating pharmacies

Possible exposure

Public health has identified recent possible public exposure to COVID-19 in Edmundston.

131-year-old Familiprix of the Holy Church, April 8 Between 10 am and 1 pm

Jean Coutu, 77 Victoria St., Edmanston April 16, Between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm.on April 14, From noon to 12:45 pm.When April 12 From 3 pm to 3:30 pm

Public health also identified travelers who may have been infected during their next flight on April 14th and 15th.

Air Canada Flight 8970 – Departs from Ottawa to Montreal at 6:28 am April 14th.

Air Canada Flight 8898 – Departs from Montreal to Moncton at 8:14 am April 14..

Air Canada Flight 318 – Departs from Calgary to Montreal at 11:53 AM April 15th.

Air Canada Flight 8906 – Departs from Montreal to Moncton at 7:08 pm April 15th.

People in these areas are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are asymptomatic.

Fixed possible exposure

Some recent publication dates and times in St. John have changed on the government website.

“Through follow-up tracking work [Monday], It changes the individual who accidentally provided the wrong date, “said Bruce McFarlane, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, in an email.

New information Information is as follows.

Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, April 15 From 3:00 pm to 3:45 pm

From 3:00 pm to 3:45 pm Rockies Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, April 15 Between 4 pm and 6 pm

What to do if you have symptoms

If you are worried that you may have COVID-19 symptoms Take a self-assessment test online..

Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:

Fever of 38 ° C or higher.

A new or worsening chronic cough.

sore throat.

Runny nose.

headache.

New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should do the following: