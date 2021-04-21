Health
NB COVID-19 Summary: 1 new death, outbreak at 2 facilities
New Brunswick lost another resident at COVID-19. Public health confirmed on Wednesday that individuals aged 60 to 69 in Zone 2 of the St. John area died as a result of their illness.
This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state to 34.
In the news release, Dr. Jennifer Russell and Minister of Health Dorothy Shephard expressed sympathy for the victims’ loved ones.
“I’m sad to know that another person died as a result of COVID-19,” Shepherd said. “On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to this person’s family and friends.”
7 new cases reported
On Wednesday, seven new cases were reported affecting four zones.
Cases are categorized as follows:
Moncton Region, Zone 1, 1 Case:
- Individuals between the ages of 20 and 29. This case is travel related.
St. John area, Zone 2, 2 cases:
- Individuals 50-59.
- Individuals over 90 years old.
Both of these cases are contact information for previously confirmed cases.
Edmundston Region, Zone 4, 3 Cases:
- Individuals under the age of 19.
- Individuals 40-49.
- Individuals 50-59.
Two of the three cases are contacts for previously identified cases and the other is under investigation.
Miramichi area, zone 7, one case:
- Individuals between the ages of 40 and 49. This case is travel related.
The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,804. Since Tuesday, seven people have recovered, for a total of 1,631 recovery. 34 people have died and 138 are active.
Fifteen patients are hospitalized, including five in the intensive care unit. Since Tuesday’s report, a total of 278,711 tests have been conducted, including 1,005.
Outbreaks declared at two facilities
Following confirmed cases of COVID-19 at each institution, outbreaks were declared at two special nursing homes.
Affected facilities are the Pavilion Beaulieu, a special nursing home in Grand Falls, Edmundston, and Murray Street Lodge, in Grand Bay Westfield, St. John.
Public health said in a news release Wednesday that members of the state’s rapid outbreak management team were dispatched to assist residents and institutional care teams.
Possibility of exposure in childcare facilities
Potential exposure to COVID-19-positive cases has been confirmed at Garderie Happy Feet Daycare in Grand Falls, Edmundston region.
Affected families were notified, public health said Wednesday.
“If you don’t get direct contact from public health, you’re not identified as a close contact,” the agency said in a news release.
Why this next stage of rollout takes time
If you are 65 years or older, you can make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine.
Maybe you’ve already tried it — and you might have had a little trouble booking it.
It’s no surprise that Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer and Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, asked this particular age group to take a little patience when lining up for jabs.
The group over the age of 65 is the largest demographic group in the state, so the number of callers and online bookers is so high that it takes time to go through this stage of rollout.
“These appointments can fill up quickly,” Shepherd said. Fire saidThe day to announce the eligibility of the new age group.
“We know that the phone will start ringing from the time we announce it at this press conference.”
However, there are other reasons why booking a reservation may require several attempts.
“Remember that this is a really complex development,” Russell said. Information Morning Moncton Wednesday. “There are many moving parts, recommendations have changed, and priorities have changed.”
“We can’t control things like delayed shipments of Moderna,” Russell said, pointing out that many pharmacies are fully booking reservations in the coming weeks.
But she said the state is on track to administer the first dose to all New Brunswick states that want one by July 1.
“We ask people patiently,” Russell said. “Once the age category is introduced, I don’t think it will take more than a few weeks to complete.”
If you are 65 or older and want to book a vaccine, there are several ways to do it. Method is as follows.
- Book online at gnb.ca/bookavaccine
- Call 1-833-437-1424
- Contact participating pharmacies
Possible exposure
Public health has identified recent possible public exposure to COVID-19 in Edmundston.
- 131-year-old Familiprix of the Holy Church, April 8 Between 10 am and 1 pm
- Jean Coutu, 77 Victoria St., Edmanston April 16, Between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm.on April 14, From noon to 12:45 pm.When April 12 From 3 pm to 3:30 pm
Public health also identified travelers who may have been infected during their next flight on April 14th and 15th.
- Air Canada Flight 8970 – Departs from Ottawa to Montreal at 6:28 am April 14th.
- Air Canada Flight 8898 – Departs from Montreal to Moncton at 8:14 am April 14..
- Air Canada Flight 318 – Departs from Calgary to Montreal at 11:53 AM April 15th.
- Air Canada Flight 8906 – Departs from Montreal to Moncton at 7:08 pm April 15th.
People in these areas are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are asymptomatic.
Fixed possible exposure
Some recent publication dates and times in St. John have changed on the government website.
“Through follow-up tracking work [Monday], It changes the individual who accidentally provided the wrong date, “said Bruce McFarlane, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, in an email.
New information Information is as follows.
- Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, April 15 From 3:00 pm to 3:45 pm
- Rockies Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, April 15 Between 4 pm and 6 pm
What to do if you have symptoms
If you are worried that you may have COVID-19 symptoms Take a self-assessment test online..
Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:
Fever of 38 ° C or higher.
A new or worsening chronic cough.
sore throat.
Runny nose.
headache.
New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.
Dyspnea.
For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.
People with any of these symptoms should do the following:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]