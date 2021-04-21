Governor of Iowa addresses vaccine hesitation as county rejects some doses

Johnson, Iowa (KWWL)-The Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains unmanageable after federal health officials suspended the vaccine last week, and Governor Reynolds wonders if parts of Hawkeye will be vaccinated. He said he was doing it.

Authorities temporarily stopped using the J & J vaccine after a rare but severe blood clot was found in six vaccinated women.

As a result, Reynolds said 43 of Iowa’s 99 counties rejected some of their allotted vaccine doses this week.

“It’s a shame to see the changes, but choosing to accept only the amount of vaccine available is absolutely correct and responsible,” Reynolds said. “The reduced supply of vaccines is being reassigned to more populous counties and metropolitan areas in higher demand.”

Reynolds said schedules don’t fill up quickly, even in big cities and communities, taking days instead of hours.

In eastern Iowa, counties in Allamakee, Butler, Cedar, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, and Keokuk have rejected some vaccine doses this week.

Chickasaw County received half of its planned dose this week. Weekly is calculated based on the number of second doses and the person who signed up for the first dose. Lisa Welter, administrator of public health and home health care in Chickasaw County, said the county had a list of residents interested in getting vaccinated, but recently completed it.

“I felt it was really important to put the vaccine in the freezer or refrigerator and put it in the weapon, rather than waiting for people to call me,” Welter said. “I will take what we need to cover the people we have signed up for and allow that additional vaccine to go where it is needed.”

According to the Associated Press, voter registration information shows that some of the counties that rejected all 12 doses are fairly Republican.

Associated Press-A poll by the National Poll Center in late March stated that 36% of Republicans were probably or definitely not vaccinated compared to 12% of Democrats.

Asked about polls at a press conference on Wednesday, Reynolds said he believed polls would return to a credible messenger like a religious leader in the region.

“We really need to dig deeper to find out why this is behind it and what we can do to assure Iowan that it’s safe, especially when working open. That’s the right thing to do. Back it up and keep your life back to normal, “Reynolds said. “It’s to find an individual they feel comfortable with. I can stand here and say it all day, but if they know someone they feel comfortable with, it takes them there May help you go. “

Reynolds said the state is actively fighting hesitation through a partnership between United Way, EMBARC, and the University of Iowa’s Vaccine Information Town Hall.

Reynolds said changes in vaccine repellent have been seen nationwide, not just in Iowa.

According to a study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation in early April, 50% of adults aged 19-39 and 28% of adults aged 40-59 want to wait for more information before being vaccinated. ..

Forty-five percent of adults aged 18-39 and 36% of adults aged 40-59 said they would not be vaccinated.

“These results appear to reflect the reassurance of young adults who experience only mild viral illness and are generally less concerned about the prevention of preventive care,” Reynolds said. “Whatever the reason, it is important to understand why a particular group hesitates, so that we can take a more targeted approach and provide them with the most relevant information and vaccination options. You can continue to do as much as you can for. “

The governor directly appealed to the people on the fence as to whether to roll up his sleeves.

“If you choose to wait and see, what are you waiting for? If you were struggling from the beginning, what is your reason?” She said. “If you can’t answer these questions, take the time to rethink.”

Reynolds emphasized the importance of vaccination of college students before returning home at the end of the spring semester. Two weeks ago, Reynolds distributed a dose of J & J vaccine to the university campus, allowing students to start vaccination in a hurry.

Vaccine clinics at some universities had to close last week after J & J was suspended, but Reynolds said it was restored and operational at Pfizer and Moderna doses. ..

Reynolds urged college student parents to help their children get vaccinated.

“Help me by encouraging my son and daughter to get vaccinated while they are still on campus, which protects their loved ones by doing it,” Reynolds said. “We can all play our part in ensuring that things get back to normal in the fall, and vaccinations will help us make that happen.”

Benjamin Correll, Deputy General of the National Guard of Iowa, joined Reynolds at a press conference Wednesday to share his experience of fighting COVID-19. Corell said it tested positive for the virus in November. He had breathing problems and was hospitalized for a full week.

“I understand that COVID-19 has different effects on people,” he said. “In my case, it was very realistic, very serious, and nothing confusing.”

Five months later, General Corell said he was still short of breath and had problems with vital capacity. He was vaccinated with Moderna in March and is now fully vaccinated.

“I did it for my family, for my friends, colleagues, and the community,” he said. “We all need to work together to defeat this pandemic. I believe we are vaccinated. It is my role to help stop the cycle of the virus’s spread.”

He called on half of the current members of the Iowa National Guard who have not been vaccinated to do the same.

“For those who are thinking of sitting on the fence and getting vaccinated, do the right thing for you, your family and your neighbors in our community. This to end this Join us as part of the solution, “he says. “Schedule vaccination and roll up your sleeves to be part of the solution that guides us from this pandemic.”

Reynolds also announced on Wednesday that Lieutenant Governor Adam Greg will publicly obtain the vaccine during an event at Sioux City’s Suland Center on Friday.

Reynolds said the 2-1-1 Vaccine Navigator system will be open to all age groups as another effort to vaccinate all Iowans. All adults can call the 2-1-1 hotline for assistance in scheduling vaccine reservations.