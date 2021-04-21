Immunosuppressed children who are not at high risk for severe COVID-19





A recent study by researchers at the University of Southampton found that children with weakened immunity do not appear to be at increased risk of developing severe infections. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection. The results of the study were published in the journal BMJ Open. “The prevalence of COVID-19 among the participating children is uncertain, but testing is done only when the patient is hospitalized and these children are told to adhere to strict shielding measures. Therefore, it can be inferred that there was an infection. None of these high-risk patients required hospitalization and were mild cases, “said Hans de Graf, lead author of the study. For this study, researchers conducted an observational study involving 1,500 immunocompromised children over a 16-week period during the first wave of the pandemic. Participants were considered immunodeficient if they needed to be vaccinated against influenza each year due to an underlying illness. Either parents, parents, or children fill out a weekly questionnaire to report COVID-19-related symptoms, COVID-19 test results, and how the pandemic affected their daily lives. Did. The results of the study showed that half of the participants reported high levels of anxiety at the beginning of the study. This persisted in the absence of severe symptoms. Researchers have shown that early screening for COVID-19 is not useful if children are likely to have frequent upper respiratory tract symptoms because they are likely to be unrelated to COVID-19. I think there is. “This study was the first to observe the effects of a pandemic on children with a weakened immune system. Shielding measures may have been effective because many may have been shielding during the first wave of the pandemic. It was suggested that it was a target, or immunocompromised children, like healthy children, are less susceptible to COVID-19 than adults. “

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos