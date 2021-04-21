Patients on dialysis show SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence similar to the community







Patients who underwent in-center hemodialysis at a facility in New York City showed seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection similar to residents in the same area, the study showed. This allows researchers to say that infection in the patient's area of ​​residence, rather than contact with other patients or dialysis staff, may be the "main driving force" for COVID-19 in this patient population.

“Patients with in-center maintenance hemodialysis (HD) travel to the dialysis center more than three times a week and take several hours during dialysis, which may increase their risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2. There are fellow patients and clinic staff. ” Ohnmar Thwin, MD, A colleague at the Kidney Research Institute in New York wrote. “… During the first wave of COVID-19, New York City was one of the most affected areas in the United States. Since August 2020, the New York City Department of Health (NYC DOH) has regularly Announced updated seroprevalence. Most general population [five]-Zip code area for numbers. This allowed us to link serum prevalence data for the zip code region with the following results: [two] A cross-sectional serum monitoring project conducted by maintenance HD patients and clinic staff in a center of a dialysis facility in Manhattan. “ In this study, researchers assessed the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in dialysis patients, staff, and neighbors, dividing the number of seropositive in-center patients by the number of all neighbors in the zip code. The seroprevalence was calculated. A total of 429 patients lived in 87 zip code areas, and a total of 115 staff lived in 88 zip code areas. Researchers pointed out that only two areas consist of four or more staff members. An analysis comparing staff and seroprevalence in the general population was not possible due to the lack of general population estimates in these areas. For the dialysis population, researchers found that 30.3% had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2. Of these individuals, 69.2% were tested positive for IgG antibodies only, 30% were positive for both IgG and IgM antibodies, and 0.8% were tested positive for IgM antibodies only. I did. Researchers have found a significant association between dialysis patients and the general population’s postal code seroprevalence. Members of the dialysis staff had lower seroprevalence than patients, with 16.5% of staff having antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 (89.5% showing IgG-only antibodies and 10.5% showing IgM-only antibodies). Shown. Antibody). “Our results show that there is a significant correlation between the general population for SARS-CoV-2 infection and the seroprevalence of in-center hemodialysis patients, and COVID- in in-center maintenance HD patients. 19 supports the idea that it is primarily caused by infection in the patient’s home. Area, “the researchers conclude. “The low seroprevalence of dialysis staff compared to patients indicates the effectiveness of screening measures and efforts to limit infections at dialysis centers.” Future studies recommend that we need to focus on how socio-economic factors affect COVID-19 seroprevalence in different regions.

