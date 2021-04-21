Health
COVID-19 Pandemic-related HIV outbreak in Boston
After the coronavirus pandemic urged a stay-at-home order nationwide, many stopped being tested for other conditions, including HIV. Now that the country is reopening, civil servants believe that the sudden outbreak of HIV in Boston has contributed to the increase in testing.
“It’s amazing that we have as many cases as we do,” said Jennifer Jose Law, medical director of the Boston Public Health Commission. Boston Globe.. “It’s not easy to get HIV. It’s a very preventable and very curable disease … it’s affecting communities that are already facing many important challenges.”
The first outbreak of HIV / AIDS in the 1980s had a major impact on the LGBTQ + community. In particular, homosexual and bisexual men who were previously marginalized and discriminated against because of their sexual orientation. Coronavirus pandemic Exacerbated these inequality.. today, 4 out of 10 transgender women in some major cities Living with HIV, which is disproportionately prevalent not only in Hispanic communities, but also in black and indigenous communities.
However, the outbreak in Boston occurs primarily among people who inject drugs and lack stable housing, and public health officials told The Boston Globe about the recent increase in both fentanyl use and the homeless. Accompany. But for all these people, stigma has proven to be a major barrier to mitigating the crisis.
Joshua Barocas, an infectious disease expert at the Boston Medical Center, said pre-pandemic efforts were already lacking: “This is an indicator of how well we are treating the left-behind community. That’s it. ” “This is another epidemic that is completely preventable, and it is related to the fact that we do not offer the most vulnerable people.”
