April 21, COVID-19 in Brevard: 3,091 inhabitants vaccinated

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, the total number of people in Brevard County vaccinated with COVID-19 increased by 3,091 on Wednesday.

A total of 227,730 residents (about 37%) have been vaccinated at least once, and 143,135 residents (about 23%) have completed all recommended doses of vaccine. According to the Florida Department of Health, Brevard has a population of 611,202.

Approximately 7% of vaccinated people are vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and its use is temporarily suspended by Governor Rondesantis after six women were found to have developed a rare blood clot. it was done.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to publish new guidelines for vaccine use later this week, with experts saying that only a few of the 6.8 million people who received the vaccine experienced side effects.

The county added 119 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Wednesday to the cumulative total since the start of the pandemic.

Currently, a total of 39,745 cases have been confirmed in the county. Of them, 39,042 are residents of Florida and 703 are not. As of Wednesday, the death toll was 847.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,269 Florida residents in Brevard have been hospitalized.

Of the 1,716 Florida residents tested in Brevard on Tuesday, 1,595 were negative, with a daily positive rate of 7.05%.

According to the Florida Medical Department, Brevard had 56 hospitalized with COVID-19 at seven major hospitals on Wednesday, a decrease of six from Tuesday.

Of the total capacity of 1,063 staffed hospital beds, 22% (310) was available at those hospitals on Wednesday. Of the total 157 beds in the adult ICU, 17% (26) were available.

At least 404 Breberd’s deaths were residents or staff of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

State data

The Ministry of Health added 5,571 new cases to Florida’s total on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative number of cases to 2,184,354 since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 2,143,358 were residents of Florida.

Across the state, 34,616 Floridians were killed by the virus (83 more than reported on Tuesday) and 88,752 were hospitalized.

By Tuesday, Florida had vaccinated 8,143,599 people, of whom 5,199,978 had all the recommended doses of the vaccine.

Of the 88,833 Florida residents tested on Tuesday, 83,269 were negative with a daily positive rate of 6.26%.

COVID cases by city

Below are the case numbers by city as of Wednesday and the changes from 24 hours ago. Some of these may include unincorporated areas. According to FDOH, these are tentative.

Melbourne: 11,178, 28 rise

Palm Bay: 9,111, 33 rise

Cocoa: 3,619, up to 18 years old

Titusville: 3,216, 8 up

Merritt Island: 2,785, 7 rise

Lock ledge: 2,207, 4 up

Satellite beach: 1,160, 3 up

Cocoa Beach: 863, 4 up

Indialantic: 794, 3 up

West Melbourne: 709, 1 down from Tuesday’s report

Cape Canaveral: 519, 2 up

Mims: 530, 3 up

Melbourne Beach: 502, 1 up

Indian Harbor Beach: 491, 1 up

Malabar: 330, 1 up

Sebastian, Brevers: 315, 1 up

VIERA: 178, 1 up

Grant-Valkaria: 160, 1 up

Barefoot Bay: 101, unchanged

Patrick Space Force Base: 77, unchanged

Miko: 58, no change

Palm Shores: 33, no change

Missing, Breverd: 23, no change

Orlando, Breverd: 13, no change

Scotts Moore: 9, no change

Balkaria: 7, no change

Port St. John: 7, no change

Sharp: 4, no change

Kissimmee, Breverd: 1, no change

